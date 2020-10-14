Sections
Home / India News / ‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother

‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother

They were questioned by the CBI team on Tuesday as well.Speaking to ANI, SDM Anjali Gangwar, who has been assigned to look after the victim’s family, said that male members of the victim family will be questioned in the temporary office set up by the CBI team in Hathras.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 13:53 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Hathras

CBI officials investigating the Hathras incident (PTI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the Hathras incident has re-summoned the father and the two brothers of the victim for questioning on Wednesday.

“The male members of the victim family will be questioned today in Hathras, they will go to a temporary office set up by the CBI in Hathras. Female members will be questioned at home by CBI officials. We are ensuring that they will not be troubled during the process. The CBI is investigating the case. They have their own set of procedures. The family has no issues in the process of investigations,” Gangwar said.

The family members of the victim demanded that the accused should be transferred to another jail from Aligarh.



“My husband was with the CBI yesterday on the incident spot. The CBI took away the slippers, ashes, and other things of the victim. We demand that the accused should be sent to another jail from Aligarh. They are not afraid. They are living there like they are staying at their home,” said sister-in-law of the victim.

“The government and administration should shift accused from Aligarh jail. We are co-operating with CBI. We are not afraid,” the victim’s brother said.

The CBI has set up the office of the Deputy Director of Agriculture as its camp office in Hathras.

As a part of the agency’s ongoing investigation, the CBI team on Tuesday collected samples from the spot where the victim of the alleged gang-rape was cremated on September 30.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and severely injured in Hathras on September 14. She succumbed to her injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 and when her mortal remains were taken to her native place, the UP Police and administration allegedly cremated her body forcefully without the family’s consent or their presence, in the dead of the night.

