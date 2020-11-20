Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / CBI resumes Hathras probe post Diwali, quizzes Chotu, 1st to reach crime spot

CBI resumes Hathras probe post Diwali, quizzes Chotu, 1st to reach crime spot

The girl was allegedly gang raped and attacked on September 14 and she died on September 29. Her death lead to a national uproar and the probe was handed over to the CBI by the state government.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 10:31 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Agra

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has questioned the accused, their families apart from a few villagers in the case so far. (ANI Photo/Representative)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has resumed its probe into the gangrape and death of a 19-year-old woman in Boolgarhi village of Hathras district after a brief Diwali break.

The investigation was handed over to the CBI by the state government and the Allahabad high court is monitoring the probe after a direction from the Supreme Court.

The girl was allegedly gang raped and attacked on September 14 and she died on September 29.

On Thursday, a few members of the CBI team reached the house of the victim and interacted with the family members. On Wednesday, the CBI team visited the residence of the accused as part of its investigation.



Also Read: HC notice to Centre, UP on plea for release of men held for alleged PFI membership

The team members also questioned Chotu, a village boy, who was the first to reach the crime spot in the village that comes under the Chandpa police station of Hathras.

Police from Chandpa police station took Chotu to the camp office of the CBI in Hathras and then dropped him back after interrogation.

Also Read: Parliamentary committee to prepare report on atrocities and crimes against women

During their more than a month long investigation, CBI has interrogated family members of the four accused. The team also went to Aligarh jail, where all the accused are lodged and it also visited JN Medical College of Aligarh to interact with doctors and staff involved in the treatment of the victim, who was in the medical college till September 28 before she was shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, where she died the next day.

The house of the deceased is being guarded by a team of CRPF.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally breaches 9 million mark, death toll at 132,162
Nov 20, 2020 09:53 IST
6 children among 14 killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh
Nov 20, 2020 08:51 IST
70% of women considered for permanent commission in the army make it
Nov 20, 2020 10:07 IST
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates again, may improve marginally tomorrow
Nov 20, 2020 10:07 IST

latest news

Sexually harassed girl consumes poison in Uttar Pradesh
Nov 20, 2020 10:34 IST
CBI resumes Hathras probe post Diwali, quizzes Chotu, 1st to reach crime spot
Nov 20, 2020 10:31 IST
Young Afghan woman opens art gallery to create jobs, and hope
Nov 20, 2020 10:27 IST
Sensex jumps over 250 points in early trade; Nifty tops 12,850
Nov 20, 2020 10:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.