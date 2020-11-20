CBI resumes Hathras probe post Diwali, quizzes Chotu, 1st to reach crime spot

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has questioned the accused, their families apart from a few villagers in the case so far. (ANI Photo/Representative)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has resumed its probe into the gangrape and death of a 19-year-old woman in Boolgarhi village of Hathras district after a brief Diwali break.

The investigation was handed over to the CBI by the state government and the Allahabad high court is monitoring the probe after a direction from the Supreme Court.

The girl was allegedly gang raped and attacked on September 14 and she died on September 29.

On Thursday, a few members of the CBI team reached the house of the victim and interacted with the family members. On Wednesday, the CBI team visited the residence of the accused as part of its investigation.

The team members also questioned Chotu, a village boy, who was the first to reach the crime spot in the village that comes under the Chandpa police station of Hathras.

Police from Chandpa police station took Chotu to the camp office of the CBI in Hathras and then dropped him back after interrogation.

During their more than a month long investigation, CBI has interrogated family members of the four accused. The team also went to Aligarh jail, where all the accused are lodged and it also visited JN Medical College of Aligarh to interact with doctors and staff involved in the treatment of the victim, who was in the medical college till September 28 before she was shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, where she died the next day.

The house of the deceased is being guarded by a team of CRPF.