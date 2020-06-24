Sections
Home / India News / CBI summons former Manipur CM Ibobi in embezzlement case

CBI summons former Manipur CM Ibobi in embezzlement case

Singh was summoned days after the Congress last week staked a claim to form the government in Manipur under his leadership after three BJP lawmakers resigned and six others withdrew their support to the state’s coalition government.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 05:40 IST

By Neeraj Chauhan & Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Officials said a team of CBI’s Special Task Branch from New Delhi has arrived in Imphal to question Singh over the Manipur Development Society scam pertaining to alleged misappropriation Rs 332 crore. (HT photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Okram Ibobi Singh for questioning on Wednesday in connection with its probe into alleged misappropriation of funds between 2009 and 2017 when he was the Manipur chief minister. The Congress called the summon a “desperate bid” to save the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Singh was summoned days after the Congress last week staked a claim to form the government in Manipur under his leadership after three BJP lawmakers resigned and six others withdrew their support to the state’s coalition government.

Officials said a team of CBI’s Special Task Branch from New Delhi has arrived in Imphal to question Singh over the Manipur Development Society scam pertaining to alleged misappropriation Rs 332 crore.

“It was alleged that the accused [Singh] while working as chairman of Manipur Development Society from June 30, 2009, to July 6, 2017, in conspiracy with others, misappropriated government funds to the tune of Rs 332 crore out of the total amount of Rs 518 crore which was entrusted to them for the purpose of executing development work,” a CBI statement said.



The BJP-led government in Manipur filed two FIRs against Singh in September 2017 alleging irregularities. The CBI took over the cases from the state police and registered another FIR in November 2019. Three former chief secretaries DS Poonia, P C Lawmuknga and O Nabakishore are among other accused in the case.

The Congress hit out at the BJP over the summon. “Desperate bid to save BJP government. Unlikely to save an unpopular leadership. This is nothing but an effort to buy time for a sinking ship. People will lose their faith in the CBI,” tweeted Gaurav Gogoi, a Congress MP.

Gogoi and another Congress leader, Ajay Maken, were due to arrive in Imphal as their party seeks to form the government in the state. The Congress had asked governor Najma Heptullah to convene a special assembly session for a no-confidence motion against the government, whose strength in the 60-member assembly has been reduced to 18. Five MLAs from allied parties and an independent back the BJP.

The BJP came to power in Manipur in 2017 even as Congress emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats. It secured 21 seats but formed the government with the support of allies.

Congress has 20 lawmakers and with the support of smaller parties and an Independent legislator, the newly-formed Secular Progressive Front it leads has 26 legislators.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Money laundering: ED searches Tahir Hussain’s premises
Jun 24, 2020 05:44 IST
CBI summons former Manipur CM Ibobi in embezzlement case
Jun 24, 2020 05:40 IST
Coal auctions may open up pristine forests for mining
Jun 24, 2020 05:32 IST
Industries seek relief from govt on groundwater use
Jun 24, 2020 05:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.