CBI summons former Manipur CM Ibobi in embezzlement case

Officials said a team of CBI’s Special Task Branch from New Delhi has arrived in Imphal to question Singh over the Manipur Development Society scam pertaining to alleged misappropriation Rs 332 crore. (HT photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Okram Ibobi Singh for questioning on Wednesday in connection with its probe into alleged misappropriation of funds between 2009 and 2017 when he was the Manipur chief minister. The Congress called the summon a “desperate bid” to save the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Singh was summoned days after the Congress last week staked a claim to form the government in Manipur under his leadership after three BJP lawmakers resigned and six others withdrew their support to the state’s coalition government.

Officials said a team of CBI’s Special Task Branch from New Delhi has arrived in Imphal to question Singh over the Manipur Development Society scam pertaining to alleged misappropriation Rs 332 crore.

“It was alleged that the accused [Singh] while working as chairman of Manipur Development Society from June 30, 2009, to July 6, 2017, in conspiracy with others, misappropriated government funds to the tune of Rs 332 crore out of the total amount of Rs 518 crore which was entrusted to them for the purpose of executing development work,” a CBI statement said.

The BJP-led government in Manipur filed two FIRs against Singh in September 2017 alleging irregularities. The CBI took over the cases from the state police and registered another FIR in November 2019. Three former chief secretaries DS Poonia, P C Lawmuknga and O Nabakishore are among other accused in the case.

The Congress hit out at the BJP over the summon. “Desperate bid to save BJP government. Unlikely to save an unpopular leadership. This is nothing but an effort to buy time for a sinking ship. People will lose their faith in the CBI,” tweeted Gaurav Gogoi, a Congress MP.

Gogoi and another Congress leader, Ajay Maken, were due to arrive in Imphal as their party seeks to form the government in the state. The Congress had asked governor Najma Heptullah to convene a special assembly session for a no-confidence motion against the government, whose strength in the 60-member assembly has been reduced to 18. Five MLAs from allied parties and an independent back the BJP.

The BJP came to power in Manipur in 2017 even as Congress emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats. It secured 21 seats but formed the government with the support of allies.

Congress has 20 lawmakers and with the support of smaller parties and an Independent legislator, the newly-formed Secular Progressive Front it leads has 26 legislators.