Sections
Home / India News / CBI team that probed Vijay Mallya case to investigate Sushant Singh’s death, FIR soon

CBI team that probed Vijay Mallya case to investigate Sushant Singh’s death, FIR soon

The agency also said that it was in touch with Bihar Police, which had first registered the FIR of abetment to suicide against Sushant’s former live in partner Rhea Chakraborty on his father’s complaint.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 19:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is in the process of registering an FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput death case after a Central notification on Wednesday handed over the case to the agency on the recommendation of the Bihar government, said agency officials. (HT photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is in the process of registering an FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput death case after a Central notification on Wednesday handed over the case to the agency on the recommendation of the Bihar government, said agency officials.

The agency also said that it was in touch with Bihar police, which had first registered the FIR of abetment to suicide against Sushant’s former live in partner Rhea Chakraborty on his father’s complaint.

CBI officials said on Thursday that the FIR will soon be uploaded on the agency’s website.

Officials added that CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is currently investigating the AgustaWestland scam and bank fraud case against Vijay Mallya, will probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput case.



The development comes amid Maharashtra government’s strong opposition to handing over the case to the CBI claiming it was being done for political reasons including the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar. Maharashtra has raised issues of jurisdiction to claim Bihar government or police had no locus standi in the case since Sushant’s death took place in Mumbai.

Also Read: Sooraj Pancholi dismisses reports linking him to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

However, the case was handed over to the CBI after Sushant’s father and Bihar police alleged a cover-up by Mumbai police to save ‘influential’ people. They have accused Mumbai police of destroying evidence and deliberately ignoring leads in the case in an attempt to derail it.

The Mumbai police and Maharashtra government have vehemently denied the allegations.

Mumbai police have been probing the circumstances of Sushant’s death since his body was found at his Bandra flat on June 14 but has not registered an FIR in the case.

Sushant’s death has been shrouded in conspiracy theories including him being a victim of an alleged culture of nepotism in Bollywood which shuts out outsiders forcing them to take extreme steps.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput couldn’t sleep for 4 nights waiting for Sanjana Sanghi to clear Me Too allegations

Another theory points to an alleged role of his former girlfriend and live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant’s family of abetting his suicide by harassing him and diverting his money.

The focus of CBI’s case will also be on Rhea Chakraborty since the agency has taken over the case registered against her in Bihar. The Enforcement Directorate has also summoned her on Friday for questioning for alleged financial misconduct in the Sushant case.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB class 10 result expected to be declared soon, here’s how to check
Aug 06, 2020 19:35 IST
August 5: A tribute to the values of the Republic
Aug 06, 2020 19:34 IST
PMC control room for bed management
Aug 06, 2020 19:32 IST
‘I am taking the kitten home’: Mumbai Man rescues cat amid heavy rainfall
Aug 06, 2020 19:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.