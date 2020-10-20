CBI teams probing Hathras rape case visit hospital where victim was treated

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team at the spot where the victim of the alleged gang rape was cremated in Hathras. (ANI)

Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Hathras gang rape case visited Aligarh’s JN Medical College and Hospital where the victim was first treated and the Aligarh district jail where the four accused are lodged, people familiar with the developments said.

The woman had been treated at the JN Medical College and Hospital before being shifted to a Delhi hospital.

The team that went to the hospital spent about four hours at the neurosurgery department. The CBI team asked for a list of doctors and staff members involved in treatment of the victim.

According to those familiar with the matter, the CBI team was planning to record statements of doctors and staff involved in the treatment of the victim.

The other team was expected to interact with the accused and officials at the Aligarh district jail, they added.

The CBI took over the probe into the Hathras case on October 11, a day after the Centre issued a notification, accepting the Uttar Pradesh government’s recommendation.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang raped and brutalised on September 14 and succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. The incident sparked nationwide outrage.

On Sunday, the CBI had once again questioned a 19-year-old youth who was the first to reach the crime scene on the day of the incident on September 14. The CBI had questioned him earlier as well as he was considered to be an important ‘witness’.

The youth is said to be from the family which owns the millet field where the woman was assaulted. He was called to the CBI’s camp office in Hathras.

The 15-member CBI team had first reached Hathras on October 13 and had gone directly to the crime scene in the millet field. The brother of the victim, her mother and aunt also reached the spot.

The CBI team interacted with the father and brothers of the victim on October 14.

They also went to the houses of all the four accused on October 15 and extensively interrogated their family members. The team found clothes with blood-like stains at the house of Luv Kush Sikarwar, one of the four accused. But the family members said the clothes belonged to Luv Kush’s brother Ravi who worked in a paint factory and that they were not blood stains, but stains caused by red paint.