CBSE cuts syllabus to cover academic losses

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced that it has rationalised by almost a third, the syllabuses of classes 9 to 12 , to make up for the academic loss that happened due to the Covid-enforced shutdown. The Union human resource development (HRD) ministry asked the board to revise the curriculum.

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Tuesday made the announcement on Twitter saying. “Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce the course load for the students of classes 9 to 12. Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalise syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts.”

Another board, the Council for the Indian Schools Certificate Examination revised its syllabus for the same classes last week, but only marginally.

Pokhriyal said that the ministry received 1,500 suggestions from educationists on the reduction of syllabus for students for the academic session 2020-21. “The changes made in the syllabi have been finalised by the respective Course Committees with the approval of the Curriculum Committee and Governing Body of the Board,” the HRD ministry said in a statement.

Schools across the country have been physically shut since March in view of the lockdown enforced to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and classes have moved online. According to the guidelines issued on easing on the lockdown by the ministry of home affairs, schools will continue to remain closed physically till July 31, although it is very likely that this will be extended.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, CBSE’s Director (Academics) Joseph Emmanuel said, “The Heads of Schools and teachers may ensure that the topics that have been reduced are also explained to the students to the extent required to connect different topics.”

Both principals and teachers said that it is a relief for them to have a revised curriculum from the CBSE. Amita Wattal, principal of Springdales School in Pusa Road, said, “Finally, the schools have something concrete to focus on. The schools were waiting for the revised syllabus from the CBSE. However, it will take some time to analyse and see what has been kept and what has been removed from the curriculum.”

Ashima Aggarwal, a chemistry teacher at Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, said: “Syllabus reduction in class 11 and 12 is appropriate and as per the requirement. All important topics which are required for building the basics of chemistry are still present in the syllabus. The topics reduced are not asked frequently in the competitive exams.”

Tania Joshi, principal of Indian School, said that the reduction in curriculum was necessary. “It’s really a relief for the children specially for those in board classes. There was a lot of apprehension among students and parents about the curriculum.”

Tanvir Aeijaz, an associate professor of Political Science at Delhi University’s Ramjas College, said that the CBSE could have compressed some important topics like citizenship, federalism and secularism instead of deleting them completely. “Removing topics does not do any good to the knowledge of students.They could have compressed the topics and at least introduced them in the syllabus. There is a connection between school education and higher education. Deletion of topics denies students their right to pick their future choice and limits their knowledge.”