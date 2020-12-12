‘Central agencies working to weaken Kerala govt’: CM Vijayan complains

Coming down heavily on the Centre, the CM said once leaders facing cases cross over to the BJP camp, charges against them disappear in no time. (Videograb)

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about central agencies’ bid to “weaken” his government and portray it in a bad light, adding that confidential reports of the accused in the gold smuggling case were getting leaked and opposition leaders were quoting from the same in their press briefings to attack the government.

“It seems these agencies are working with an ulterior motive to target the government and weaken it. We will not allow them to have a field-day in the state,” said CM Vijayan in Kannur.

“The Prime Minister is a constitutional position. He is the PM of the country, not a party. We hope he will respond positively,” the CM said, listing out how central agencies targeted political opponents in various states.

He took names of many leaders like former union minister P Chidambaram, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, late Ahmed Patel, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and asked state Congress leaders whether they share the same perception in cases against these leaders also.

Coming down heavily on the Centre, the CM said once leaders facing cases cross over to the BJP camp, charges against them disappear in no time. Elaborating his point, he took names of Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Congress leader Narayan Rane and former Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy.

“It was at my initiative a central agency probe was ordered in the smuggling case and we all welcomed it wholeheartedly. Now probe is not into the smuggling case but many other things,” the CM alleged, adding a section of media and opposition leaders were engaged in a slanderous game to weaken the government.

He said voters will give a befitting reply to them.