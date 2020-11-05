Sections
Central forces may be posted at border between Assam, Mizoram

Central forces may be posted at border between Assam, Mizoram

Central security forces could soon be deployed along the Assam-Mizoram border to ease tension between the two sides, Assam chief secretary Jishnu Barua said on Wednesday.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 03:46 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Areas along the 164 km border have been tense since last month over incidents of violence in which people from both sides have been injured. (File photo for representation)



Areas along the 164 km border have been tense since last month over incidents of violence in which people from both sides have been injured.

According to Assam, security personnel from Mizoram have encroached parts of its territory, while the latter maintains that the area belongs to it. “Government of India has indicated that some forces would be made available... I think there will be peace on both sides when the forces come,” Assam chief secretary Jishnu Barua.

