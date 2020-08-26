Sections
Home / India News / Central Rly installs foot-operated hand wash vending machines at 4 stations in Mumbai

Central Railway said the machine swill be installed in other stations also.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 12:20 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The foot-operated hand wash vending machine at Mumbai’s CSMT has been installed as part of Central Railway’s corporate social responsibility. (HT PHOTO)

Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) will now be able to use a foot-operated hand wash vending machine. The Central Railway has placed the hand wash vending machine at platform number 14 of the terminus.

The vending machines have been placed under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at four stations and four passengers can simultaneously wash their hands.

“This machine dispenses liquid handwash and water separately in a zero contact manner for passengers during the coronavirus pandemic.” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

The machines will also be installed in other suburban railway stations.



The zonal railway has also manufactured a medical robot ‘Jivika’ that will be used to monitor a patient’s temperature, blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen saturation. Earlier the Western Railway has manufactured a similar medical robot that is being used to treat coronavirus patients at railway-run Jagjivan Ram hospital.

The Central Railway has also started health screening camps at Dadar, Kurla, Thane, Dombivli, and Ghatkopar railway stations.

Passengers will be able to check their pulse rate, oxygen saturation and blood pressure. The reports will be analysed by doctors and will then be provided to the passengers.

