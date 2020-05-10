Central team expresses concern over growing number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

While appreciating Andhra Pradesh government’s efforts in stepping up testing for Covid-19 in the state, the central team from All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health (AIIHM & PH) on Sunday expressed concern over the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

On Sunday, the state recorded 50 new positive coronavirus cases and one more death, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 1980 and death toll to 45. Kurnool accounts for the maximum number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh with 566 patients. 16 people have died after getting infected with coronavirus in Kurnool.

The central team members Dr Madhumita Dubey and Dr Sanjay Sadhukhan, who toured Kurnool town in the morning, held a meeting with senior officials of the district to review the Covid-19 situation in the state in general and Kurnool in particular.

Dubey said the state government should come out with new appropriate strategies to contain the fast-spreading virus in tune with the growing number of cases. She suggested that testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should be done faster and, if necessary, the government should take the help of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for contact tracing.

She advised the state government to enhance the capacity of human resources, quarantine centres, Covid-19 care centres and hospitals to face the challenges effectively in case there was a largescale outbreak of coronavirus in the coming days.

The central team member appreciated the way Andhra Pradesh was leading in conducting tests in a big way, which was resulting in identifying more positive cases. So far, the state government ha conducted 1,73,735 Covid-19 tests, including 8,666 tests in the last 24 hours alone.

Dubey said the central team had come to Kurnool to extend handholding to the state and the district administration in preventing any further spread of Covid-19.

“After examining the situation in all aspects, we shall make appropriate recommendations to the state government,” she said.

Professor Sadhukhan said since it was not possible for the government to continue the lockdown for an indefinite period, the government should mentally prepare the people to live with coronavirus after the lifting of the lockdown.

“We need to educate the people on how to maintain self-restraint to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

District collector G Veerapandian explained the efforts that are being made by the Kurnool district administration in containing the virus and to bring down the death rate. He said though the number of cases was going up in the district, the recovery was also equally faster.