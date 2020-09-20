Central team of experts studying rising Covid deaths in Jammu, visits GMCH

A sudden rise in the number of fresh Covid 19 cases and deaths in Jammu has been a cause of worry. (AP Photo)

Amid the spike in Covid-related deaths and a surge in the number of infections caused by the fatal pandemic, a four member team of experts from the Union health ministry is in Jammu on a two day visit to ascertain the causes and suggest corrective measures to reverse the trend, said officials.

The team visited government medical college and hospital (GMCH) Jammu and held deliberations with principal Dr Nasib Chand Digra and senior faculty members for nearly two hours on the first day of their visit on Saturday.

Dr Vijay Hadda, one of the team members said, “We are here to see how hospitals are combating Covid-19 pandemic, how are they equipped to tackle it, how can we make them better and how Centre can help improve the situation.”

Dr Hadda also said that the team spoke to the medical superintendent, deputy medical superintendent, the principal of the hospital and other faculty members to understand difficulties faced by them.

“We felt that there are certain areas where we can improve the facilities. We have also come to know about certain problems, but I won’t be able to discuss them before the media. These problems certainly need a solution and we hope that all of us contribute in controlling the pandemic,” he added.

Dr Hadda said that the team will also be visiting other major hospitals in the region.

“We discussed about ICU beds, per day arrival of patients, death rate and trend of the infection. We have prepared a list of three to four major hospitals in Jammu where the team will visit. These are the hospitals that witnessed a sudden spike in deaths and they include government chest diseases hospital and the GMCH,” said Dr Hadda.

Besides Dr Hadda, who is a professor with the department of pulmonary critical care, AIIMS, New Delhi, the team comprises SK Singh, director, national centre for disease control (NCDC), and Dr Ramesh, an epidemiologist.

The Centre on Friday decided to depute a high-level medical team to Jammu after the district reported a rise in the number of new Covid cases in recent days.

Principal of the GMCH, Dr Nasib Chand Digra said the visiting team discussed facilities, reasons behind the recent spike in deaths and new Covid infections.

Patient care has been severely hit at GMCH Jammu, which has become a battlefield for senior doctors and the incumbent principal Dr Nasib Chand Digra.

Peeved over indiscipline and chaos, Dr Digra had recently written to L-G Manoj Sinha, opting for VRS citing interference in working of the hospital from “extra-institutional” officials.

He, however, didn’t name them in the letter.

Attendants of Covid patients at the hospital complained of shortage of oxygen cylinders and an unavailability of beds while a video, in which paramedics were seen escaping out of windows leaving behind patients at the mercy of God at an isolation ward of the hospital, went viral on Thursday.

The team said it will support the state’s efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of the positive cases.

The Central team shall also help in effectively managing the challenges related to a timely diagnosis and follow up.