Centre acting ‘insensitively’ by not listening to farmers’ legitimate demands: Priyanka Gandhi

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 20:04 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

Priyanka Gandhi said that reports of death of farmers sitting on Delhi borders in this chilly weather are “disturbing” and the Centre is acting “insensitively” towards them. (PTI)

Hitting out at the Central government for “not listening” to the farmers protesting farm laws, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said that the reports of death of farmers sitting on Delhi borders in this chilly weather are “disturbing” and the Centre is acting “insensitively” towards them.

“The reports of death of farmers sitting on Delhi borders in this chilly weather are disturbing. According to several media reports, nearly 57 farmers have lost their lives and hundreds have fallen sick. The Central Government is acting insensitively by not listening to the farmers’ legitimate demands which has been going on for more than a month”, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

On December 28, 2020, Priyanka Gandhi had said, “Central Government is answerable to farmers. Government should listen to them and take back these laws.”

In December, no permission was granted to Congress’ march to Rashtrapati Bhavan and only three leaders, who had appointments were allowed to go there.

Also, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to lead Congress MPs’ protest march from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention over farmers’ protest.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

