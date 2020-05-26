Sections
Centre allows domestic air services by non-scheduled, private operators

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that 532 flights operated on Monday, the first day of resumption of domestic flights after suspension in the wake of lockdown.

Updated: May 26, 2020 10:36 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

People in a queue to board a special charter flight at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, in Patna. (Parwaz Khan /HT PHOTO)

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Monday said that domestic air services by non-scheduled and private operators including fixed-wing, helicopters and microlight aircraft shall resume with effect from May 25.

“The government has decided for recommencement of domestic air travel by passengers with effect from May 25, which includes domestic air services by non-scheduled and Private (General Aviation) operators (Fixed Wing/Helicopters/Microlight aircraft),” read the Ministry’s directive.

“In view of the need for precautionary measures to be taken by various stakeholders during COVID-19 pandemic, detailed general instructions; guidelines to be followed by passengers; and specific operating guidelines for major stakeholders (airlines, airport operators, ground handling agencies, etc) have already been issued by Ministry of Civil Aviation vide order dated May 21,” it added.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that 532 flights operated on Monday, the first day of resumption of domestic flights after suspension in the wake of lockdown.



He said 39,231 passengers travelled by the flights and the number would increase further with the resumption of operations in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

The domestic flights were suspended in March due to lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The country is in the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31.

