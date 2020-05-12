Sections
Centre appoints Manoj Ahuja as CBSE chairman in bureaucratic reshuffle

Manoj Ahuja’s appointment came as the government carried out a bureaucratic reshuffle.

Updated: May 12, 2020 22:44 IST

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IAS officer Manoj Ahuja has ben appointed as CBS’s new E chairman.

In another round of bureaucratic reshuffle on Tuesday, the Centre appointed senior IAS officer Manoj Ahuja as the CBSE chairman.

Vasudha Mishra, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Telangana cadre officer, will be the Secretary, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT)said in an order. She was special secretary to the department of agriculture, cooperation and farmers welfare

Sanjeeva Kumar, a 1986-batch of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre has been posted as the Secretary, department of border management, ministry of home affairs from his current post as special secretary, department of health and family welfare.

Katikithala Srinivas, a Gujarat cadre officer of the 1989 batch has been appointed Additional Secretary and Establishment Officer, Department of Personnel and Training as his predecessor, Pradip Kumar Tripathi was moved as secretary, ministry of steel.



