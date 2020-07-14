Sections
Home / India News / Centre asks PTI to pay dues of over Rs84 crore for its office

Centre asks PTI to pay dues of over Rs84 crore for its office

The notice comes two weeks after national broadcaster Prasar Bharati threatened to cancel its subscription to the news agency for its coverage.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 02:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union housing minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo )

The union ministry of housing and urban affairs has sent a notice to news agency Press Trust of India seeking payment of dues worth Rs 84.48 crore for its headquarter at Parliament Street in New Delhi.

The notice sent on July 7 by the Land and Development Office, which comes under the ministry, stated that the news agency has to clear its dues within a month.

“Further action to execute the lease deed shall be subject to complete payment and putting the premises to use as per permissible under the master plan,” the notice said. The notice added that if PTI did not comply with its terms, the concession of limiting the penalty will be withdrawn.

The notice comes two weeks after national broadcaster Prasar Bharati threatened to cancel its subscription to the news agency for its coverage.



The state broadcaster, under the ministry of information and broadcasting, had last month written a letter to the news agency over its coverage pertaining to an interview with the Chinese ambassador amid a tense border stand-off with the country along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Jul 14, 2020 03:35 IST
Bengaluru braces for lockdown, Deve Gowda wants state shut
Jul 14, 2020 02:33 IST
Centre asks PTI to pay dues of over Rs84 crore for its office
Jul 14, 2020 02:01 IST
‘Operation Lotus’ will not be successful in Maharashtra; backing BJP in 2014 was political ploy: Sharad Pawar
Jul 14, 2020 01:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.