Home / India News / Centre asks UP, Haryana to check Covid-19 bed status in Noida, Gurugram

As the number of Covid-19 cases is rising in Delhi, it is likely to spill over Noida and Gurugram. Noida authorities have started random testing of people crossing the border from Delhi.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 20:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah arrives to chair a meeting over the Covid-19 situation in the national capital with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardh and Delhi Police commissioner Director of AIIMS Randeep Guleria, on November 15. (PTI)

The ministry of home affairs has asked Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to survey take stock of the Covid-19 situations in areas that fall in the National Capital Region. Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad will come under this survey where the Centre has asked the government to check the bed availability in private hospitals.

Delhi entered what is being called the third wave of Covid-19 in the last week of October with a sudden spike in the number of daily infections. Diwali, Pollution aggravated the situation with the highest number of cases breaching the 8,000-mark and the number of daily toll reaching above 120.

 

Union home minister Amit Shah convened a meeting and several steps have been taken to step up Delhi’s Covid-19 infrastructure. A total of 50 doctors and 175 paramedics have been deployed at Chhatarpur and Shakur Basti Covid-19 care centres. The current capacity of 3,652 ICU beds will be ramped up soon, the MHA has said. The Centre has created 10 multi-disciplinary teams to visit more than 100 private hospitals in Delhi to assess bed utilisation and testing capacity. These teams will also identify extra ICU beds. Haryana and UP governments have also been asked to carry out similar surveys of hospital beds,

Noida authorities have already started random Covid-19 sampling at the border area to arrive at a broad assessment of how many cases are getting imported from Delhi. On Wednesday, Noida recorded 179 new Covid-19 cases and the total tally stands at 20,749. On Wednesday, Gurugram reported 659 fresh cases.

