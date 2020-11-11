Centre brings online news and video content under I&B ministry’s purview

According to a gazette notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on Monday, film and audio-visual programmes made available by online content providers as well as news and current affairs content by online platforms would come under the I&B ministry (AP File)

In a major step aimed at regulation of online content, the Centre has brought news and entertainment websites, including platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, under the purview of the Information and Broadcasting ministry.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on Monday, film and audio-visual programmes made available by online content providers as well as news and current affairs content by online platforms would come under the I&B ministry under the government of India’s allocation of business rules.

The move is significant as it paves way for regulation of online content, which has been largely free of any control, even as the print and electronic media have been under some form of regulatory ambit or the another.

Also Read: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on PIL to regulate OTT platforms

Online content was till now under the purview of the Communications and Information Technology ministry. However, content has been a greater focus of the I&B ministry rather than its counterpart that looked after the communication domain.

The government has in the past been trying to create a self-regulatory mechanism for the Over the Top (OTT) platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Hotstar etc.

Presently, self-regulatory mechanisms exist for the entertain television segment which is overseen by a body, the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC), and also the television news segment which is regulated by the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA).