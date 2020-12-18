Sections
Home / India News / Centre calls top Bengal officers again after state’s strong reaction

Centre calls top Bengal officers again after state’s strong reaction

The meeting has been scheduled for 5pm, according to officials. The summons have come after an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda’s convoy earlier this month.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 11:28 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting in Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday. (ANI)

The Centre has once again summoned the chief secretary and director general of police of West Bengal to Delhi regarding the law-and-order situation in the state after they skipped the last meeting on December 14, officials said on Friday. Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla sent a letter in this regard to West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and DGP Virendra on Thursday evening, they added.

The meeting has been scheduled for 5pm, according to officials. The summons have come after an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda’s convoy earlier this month.

Bandopadhyay had written to the Union home secretary earlier, saying he was directed to request to “dispense with the presence of the state officials” in the meeting in Delhi on December 14. In his two-page letter Bandopadhyay wrote, “While further reports are being obtained and compiled, in the circumstances, I am directed to request you to kindly dispense with the presence of the State officials in the meeting, considering that the State Government is already addressing this issue with utmost seriousness.”

He added that incidents regarding Z-category protectees were already being examined and that the West Bengal police had provided a bulletproof car and a pilot to Nadda, along with the escort vehicle by the state government, personnel and personal security officers (PSOs) by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). “While the central protectees had their own central protection arrangements, these arrangements were made over and above the same from the end of the State,” Bandopadhyay wrote.

