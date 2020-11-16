Centre charts out comprehensive plan to boost toy production

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will work to promote Indian toys and also spread awareness about the ill-effects of online gaming such as violence. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The Centre is working on a comprehensive action plan to boost development, production and sale of indigenous toys, which was identified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August.

Plans are afoot to create toy laboratories in schools. Subjects such as history can be taught with the aid of toys. Technology competitions can be held to boost designing and manufacturing of toys. Toys can be made on the theme of Indian heroes and legends. Toy fairs can be held at a district level and exhibition can also organised on trains .

The Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is working on a wide-ranging plan involving several ministries -- from education to textiles to railways -- as the government prepares to script the country’s toy story.

According to the action plan, which has been accessed by HT, the department of school education is working on the use of toys in learning.

Also Read: Indian economy may be recovering faster than anticipated: Oxford Economics

Folk tales such as Panchtantra can be taught with toys as an aid, while playthings based on farm equipment can be used to familiarise children.

Talks are in progress to establish an Atal Tinkering Lab or a Walmart Toy Lab.

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have been tasked to work on the project.

At the ideation stage, talks are being held to develop toys on historical characters such as Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Param Veer Chakra awardees, yoga and themes woven around the upcoming 75th year of the country’s independence to be celebrated on August 15, 2022.

Special focus will be on mechanical and electronic-based toys.

National Institutes of Design (NID) will look at ways to promote national values through playthings.

Hackathons will be conducted to design toys based on upcoming events such Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Gaganyaan.

Science fairs will be organised in districts across the country and they will revolve around themes such as toys and technology.

Play materials, plays, lullabies and folk stories will also be documented at the grassroots level.

Schools may be urged to observe a Made in India Toy Day in a year. Procurement of Indian toys will be encouraged by anganwadis, schools and public institutions.

The Union Ministry of Textiles is likely to be entrusted with the responsibility of a nodal body, which will conduct a National Toy Fair on an annual basis. Made-in-India playthings will also be displayed in emporiums, museums and zoos.

Efforts will be made to strengthen indigenous brands such as puppets and district-wise studies will be conducted to this effect.

Toy circles will be created in areas that have toy clusters.

A resource centre will be created for north-eastern and tribal toys.

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will work to promote Indian toys and also spread awareness about the ill-effects of online gaming such as violence.

The government seeks to develop games that reflect Indian ethos and values and the Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Science and Technology is likely to work on this aspect as per the action plan.

Special programmes on toys will be aired on public broadcasters such as Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR).

“The government is working on a comprehensive plan, which will involve several ministries, to give indigenous products a big push in this key sector. The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with its counterparts is working on an elaborate plan,” said an official.

Toys made from recyclable materials will be promoted in a big way.

The Union ministry of Culture will work on creating toy museums while the Ministry of Railways will be urged to consider modification of coaches for display of toys. Running of toy coaches or toy express is in the works, the official said.

The Union Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) will provide technology upgrades to toy manufacturers. The government will also try to promote exports of Indian toys. New markets such as Australia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Africa and Russia etc will be explored for export of Indian toys. Domestic toy manufacturers will be provided support to scale up their operations.

The import of toys of undesirable quality will be curbed and accredited laboratories will be asked to test samples.

“The plan is to ensure that various government departments come together to give a much-needed boost to this sector, which can emerge as a major economic driver, and meet both domestic and global demands,” the official added.

PM Modi had met government officials in August, where he had suggested a range of ideas to boost production of indigenous toys. He had highlighted the importance of toys in moulding a child’s mind. He had urged the use of toys as a pedagogical tool in all anganwadi centres and schools for an all-round growth and development of young and impressionable minds.

He had suggested that youth should be encouraged to come up with innovative designs of toys, which could instil a sense of pride towards national goals and achievements.