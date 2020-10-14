Sections
Centre committed to provide all possible assistance to rain-hit Andhra Pradesh, Telangana: Amit Shah

As many as seventeen people have died in Hyderabad in rain-related incidents, following intense rainfall. Another three people died in a house collapse incident in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 21:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah (File photo)

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday assured people that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is closely monitoring the situation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the wake of unprecedented torrential rains.

Apart from Telangana, incessant rainfall have also wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh, where the downpour resulted in 10 deaths.

“MHA is closely monitoring the situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the wake of heavy rainfalls. Modi government is committed to provide all possible assistance to the people of both the states in this hour of need. My thoughts and prayers are with those affected,” Shah wrote on Twitter.



 

Both the states are struggling with waterlogging issues on roads and in several low-lying areas.

Chairman of Telangana power transmission corporation D Prabhakar Rao had earlier assured that all requited steps were being taken to prevent collapse of the electricity grid.

K T Rama Rao, Telangana minister for municipal administration and urban development had said that around 40 relief camps were set up where food and water was being arranged for nearly 80,000 people affected by the rains.

