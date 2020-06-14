Centre, Delhi govt to fight Covid-19 together: Kejriwal after meeting Shah    

Sections
Sources said that the meeting called by Shah discussed every aspect of the coronavirus situation. However, the issue of lockdown in the national capital did not come up.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 17:47 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

he number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is the third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Terming his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as “extremely productive”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Centre and the Delhi government will fight the Covid-19 together in the national capital, which has witnessed an alarming spurt in cases.

Sources said that the meeting called by Shah discussed every aspect of the coronavirus situation. However, the issue of lockdown in the national capital did not come up.

“Extremely productive meeting betn Del govt and Central govt. Many key decisions taken. We will fight against corona together (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.

 



The meeting, also attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Lt Governor Anil Baijal, comes in the wake of coronavirus cases in Delhi rising to nearly 39,000 and the death of over 1,200 people.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is the third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Taking to Twitter after the meeting, Shah said that the testing of Covid-19 will be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times.

In view of shortage of beds for coronavirus infected patients in Delhi, the Modi government has decided to immediately provide 500 railway coaches which will be equipped with all facilities, he said.

Also, detailed guidelines will be issued for conducting the last rites of those who succumb to the deadly virus.

The meeting comes two days after the Supreme Court lashed out at the AAP government, describing as “horrific” the state of affairs in Delhi hospitals with bodies being stacked next to Covid-19 patients. It had also expressed concern over fewer tests being conducted in the national capital and had directed ramping up of testing.

Taking note of the “gravity” of the Covid-19 situation, the Delhi High Court has also directed the AAP government and the Centre to increase the number of beds and ventilators for the coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, the city government has directed district magistrates to make arrangements for 20,000 beds to accommodate more Covid-19 patients.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had said that Delhi would need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31 if people from other states start coming to the national capital for treatment.

