Centre forms teams to check treatment, testing of Covid-19 patients in Delhi private hospitals

Centre forms teams to check treatment, testing of Covid-19 patients in Delhi private hospitals

In an order issued on Monday evening, MHA has directed the 10 teams to start their visit immediately.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 21:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A medical worker holds a X-ray of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), waits outside a lift at a hospital. (REUTERS)

The ministry of home affairs on Monday constituted 10 multi-disciplinary teams to visit all private hospitals in Delhi to check status of compliance of various directions issued by the Union health ministry for testing and treating Covid-19 patients and of government of Delhi to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In an order issued on Monday evening, MHA has directed the 10 teams to start their visit immediately. The teams have been further directed to submit their reports, along with specific details to the health ministry and MHA within two days of issuance of the order.

The multi-disciplinary teams, in a designated list of tasks, will have to report to MHA if the private hospitals have wards and ICU beds in accordance with orders issued by the Delhi government, and whether the same is displayed on Corona dashboard of Delhi government on a real-time basis. Violations by these selected Delhi private hospitals will also be checked and reported by the newly formed teams to the MHA.

The teams will also scrutinize whether these private hospitals are following the Covid-19 discharge policy as directed by the Centre. In the drill, the teams will also spotlight the RT-PCR testing mechanism to check the testing capacity available, along with the turnaround time of the test report.

In terms of patient care, the teams will also check if the critical patients are being referred to other government or private hospitals without ascertaining the availability in those hospitals.

