Sections
Home / India News / Centre gives in-principle approval for tunnel under the Brahmaputra amid tension with China: Report

Centre gives in-principle approval for tunnel under the Brahmaputra amid tension with China: Report

The proposed tunnel in India is going to be very important strategically as it will provide year-long connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 09:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India inaugurated the crucial Bogibeel bridge on the Brahmaputra in 2018 to improve connectivity. (PTI File Photo)

The Centre has given in-principle approval to construct a strategic tunnel under the Brahmaputra river, Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan reported. The four-lane tunnel will link Gohpur and Numaligarh towns in Assam.

This is the first time that India will be constructing an under-river tunnel, Hindustan reported and it will close to the Chinese border. It will be longer than the under water tunnel being built by China below the Taihu Lake in Jiangsu province, it further reported.

The proposed tunnel in India is going to be very important strategically as it will provide year-long connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. It will also help in transporting military supplies and ammunition as vehicles will be able to zoom past the tunnel at 80 kmph, Hindustan reported.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHAIDCL) has roped in America’s Louis Berger company; in fact, the central government had approved its detailed project report in March, reported Hindustan.



It quoted a senior official of NHAIDCL to say that the construction of the 14.85 km long tunnel will begin in December. It will be built in three phases, Hindustan further reported.

The official further told Hindustan that the tunnel in China’s Jiangsu province will be 10.79 km long. He also said that various strong safety measures have been put in place in the design to stop water from entering the tunnel.

It will also have ventilation system, fire-fighting mechanism, footpath, drainage system, emergency exit etc, according to Hindustan. It will also be equipped with crash barriers.

The Army had asked the government to consider building tunnels akin to the English Channel under the Brahmaputra because bridges can be targeted by enemy forces.

This comes amid the tension between India and China along with Line of Actual Control (LAC) after a face-off between the soldiers of the two countries in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. India had lost 20 soldiers in the skirmish; China officially did not announce the number of casualties.

Efforts have been on by both the countries since the June 15 clash to ease tensions. A fourth round of meeting between the Lieutenant Generals of the two countries is scheduled to take place today.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Croc shaped basket ‘eats’ kitty, netizens can’t stop laughing. Watch
Jul 14, 2020 11:10 IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020: Check Karnataka class 12 results on these websites
Jul 14, 2020 11:05 IST
India’s recovery-to-death ratio for Covid-19 at 96:4, says government
Jul 14, 2020 11:03 IST
Rhea Chakraborty pens note on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Eternally connected’
Jul 14, 2020 10:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.