Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Centre hits out ‘hypocritical’ opposition over Bharat Bandh support, says MSP will continue

Centre hits out ‘hypocritical’ opposition over Bharat Bandh support, says MSP will continue

Leaders of farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 12:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

After the fifth round of talks, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. (PTI)

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday opposition parties asking for the rollback of the Centre’s farm laws, which are being opposed by thousands of farmers, are hypocrites and pointed out that they had passed the contract farming act while in power.

Several political parties such as the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, Left parties and many others have extended their support to the farmers ‘call for the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. The four-hour Bharat Bandh or the nationwide strike started on Tuesday at 11am.

“The opposition which is asking to roll back these laws is hypocritical as they had passed the contract farming act while in power. Congress has mentioned the introduction of these laws in their manifesto,” Javadekar, the Union minister for environment, forest and climate change, said according to news agency ANI.

“Farmers had demanded remunerative price additional to the cost and we are giving them 50% above the cost. Congress has never offered anything during their tenure. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is giving this,” Javadekar added.



Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “It has been an old practice of the opposition parties to mislead the people on every issue and destroy the image of the nation. While in power, parties like Congress, NCP, Akali Dal and Left have supported such bills.”

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly-enacted farm laws - Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Leaders of farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bharat Bandh: AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest; Delhi Police deny claim
Dec 08, 2020 12:15 IST
Centre hits out ‘hypocritical’ opposition over Bharat Bandh support, says MSP will continue
Dec 08, 2020 12:36 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman says Centre is not worried about widening fiscal gap
Dec 08, 2020 12:30 IST
Farmers block Delhi-Meerut expressway, allow emergency vehicles to pass
Dec 08, 2020 12:00 IST

latest news

Madhuri: After sitting at home for months people are getting anxious
Dec 08, 2020 12:36 IST
Nolan calls HBO Max ‘worst streaming service’, slams home studio WB
Dec 08, 2020 12:35 IST
Mobile technology will aid India’s Covid vaccination drive, says PM Modi
Dec 08, 2020 12:33 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav warns Rahul against Eijaz ‘you can’t trust him’
Dec 08, 2020 12:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.