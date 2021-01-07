Centre issues advisory to check spread of bird flu: Here’s all you need to know about the outbreak

Animal husbandry department workers cull ducks following detection of avian influenza, at a place in Kottayam district of Kerala, on January 6. (PTI)

Authorities issued advisories to contain the spread of avian influenza, or bird flu, on Wednesday and asked all states to keep a close vigil to detect any unusual bird death as the Centre confirmed the outbreak has been reported from at least four states. Here is what we know about the outbreak:

-- Thousands of birds have died in Kerala (mostly poultry), Himachal Pradesh (migratory birds), and Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh (crows) since the beginning of the outbreak in December-end.

-- Migratory birds are believed to have been the source of the outbreak.

-- The government has set up a control room in New Delhi to keep a watch on the situation even as no cases among humans has been reported so far.

-- Around 400,000 chickens have died in Haryana’s Panchkula district over the past 20 days.

-- Similarly, three crows are suspected to have died of the disease in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun. Their test reports were awaited.

-- Jharkhand and Gujarat, too, have sounded an alert.

-- The Union health ministry has deployed special teams in Panchkula, apart from Kerala’s two epicentres.

-- Experts said the current outbreak is caused by the H5N8 strain, though there are other strains circulating globally. A series of outbreaks have been reported in Europe in the past weeks, with wild birds suspected to be spreading the disease.

-- Both H5N1 (another strain of avian influenza) and H5N8 have high pathogenicity (the ability of a pathogen to cause disease), but they do not infect humans much.

-- Past outbreaks among farm birds have needed extensive culling.

-- The current outbreak began barely a few months after India declared the country free from the disease on September 30. India notified the first outbreak of avian influenza in 2006.

-- The government has identified 12 disease epicentres: Baran, Kota, Jhalawar regions in Rajasthan; Mandsaur, Indore, Malwa areas in Madhya Pradesh; Kangra in Himachal Pradesh; and Kerala’s Kottayam and Alappuzha (four epicentres).

-- Over 69,000 birds, including ducks and chickens, were culled in Alappuzha and Kottayam, Kerala, on Wednesday.

-- Kerala has declared bird flu a state disaster and deployed rapid response teams for culling and surveillance efforts.

-- Madhya Pradesh has banned transportation of poultry from other states as a measure to check the bird flu spread.

-- Himachal Pradesh banned sale and export of poultry products and fish in the four subdivisions of Dehra, Fatehpur, Jawali, and Indora.