Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Centre issues notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of J&K

Centre issues notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of J&K

The micro-blogging site has been given five days to respond as to why it’s still showing Leh as part of J&K.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 18:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Twitter has recently made the mistake of showing Leh as part of J&K instead of Ladakh. (PTI)

The ministry of Electronics and IT has issued a notice to Twitter seeking explanation in five days as to why legal action shouldn’t be taken against the social media platform for disrespecting India’s territorial integrity as Twitter has shown Leh as part of J&K, not Ladakh.

This goof-up adds to series of mistakes that Twitter has recently done in geo-tagging. Earlier, Twitter had shown Leh as part of China after which secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT had written to Twitter CEO raising an objection. In response, Twitter had rectified the error. But it has not yet corrected the map to show Leh as part of Union Territory of Ladakh, the ministry said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th virtual Summit
Nov 12, 2020 17:25 IST
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 12, 2020 15:30 IST
Initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: Attorney General
Nov 12, 2020 18:09 IST
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
Nov 12, 2020 17:29 IST

latest news

Italian hospitals face breaking point in fall coronavirus surge
Nov 12, 2020 18:40 IST
Bilateral issues should not be brought to deliberations at SCO: Russia
Nov 12, 2020 18:38 IST
Nissan operating losses shrink as restructuring takes hold
Nov 12, 2020 18:34 IST
Heart flown to Delhi from Jaipur saves life of 45-year-old
Nov 12, 2020 18:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.