Centre sets ground rules for metros to resume from Sept 7, Maharashtra will wait

Metro services have been shut since the lockdown began in March. (HT PHOTO)

Metro trains will resume services in a graded manner and metros having more than one line should open different lines starting from September 7 onwards in a staggered manner so that all corridors become operational by September 12, according to standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued on Wednesday for restarting metro services under the Unlock 4 guidelines.

Stations coming under containment zones will remain closed, the guidelines issued by the Centre said.

“Daily hours of operations may be staggered initially, which needs to be increased gradually with resumption of full revenue service by September 12, 2020. Frequency of trains to be regulated to avoid passenger crowding at stations and in trains,” the SOP said.

The SOPs have been finalised following discussions with the managing directors of 15 Metro rail corporations on Tuesday and with the approval of the Union home ministry.

The government of Maharashtra has decided not to resume operation of metro this month. Hence, Mumbai Line-1 and Maha Metro operations shall commence from October, 2020 or as State Government may decide further

Under its Unlock 4 plan issued on Saturday, the home ministry had allowed metro services in a graded manner from September 7. The home ministry had empowered the ministry of housing and urban affairs to issue the standard procedures to be adopted for resumption of metro services.

In order to ensure social distancing, suitable markings at stations and inside trains will be done. Wearing of mask will be mandatory for all passengers and staff. Metro rail corporations may make arrangements for supply of masks on payment basis to the persons arriving without mask, the guidelines noted.

“Only asymptomatic persons to be allowed to travel after thermal screening at entry into the stations. Symptomatic persons should be advised to go to nearby Covid Care Centre/Hospital for testing/medical attention. Use of Aarogya Setu App to be encouraged,” the SOP said.

Provision of sanitizers will be made at entry into the stations for use by passengers.

The guidelines said that the use of Smart Cards and cashless/online transactions will be encouraged but tokens can be used with proper sanitization.

“Operation of Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) system as per the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) & Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) guidelines. Intake of fresh air in air-conditioning system to be increased to the extent possible,” the SOP said.

Metro rail corporations will maintain close liaison with state police and local administration for regulating crowd outside station and to deal with contingencies, it added.