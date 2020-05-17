Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Centre lifts restrictions on Ola, Uber cabs, lets states decide on running buses

Centre lifts restrictions on Ola, Uber cabs, lets states decide on running buses

Sunday evening’s guidelines of the home ministry also end the restrictions on movement of cycle rickshaws, auto rickshaws, taxis and cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber.

Updated: May 17, 2020 23:01 IST

By HT Correspondent | Posted by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Cars lined at a taxi stand at the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS), in Ajmeri Gate, New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The Centre on Sunday evening lifted the restrictions on inter-state movement of people in private vehicles and public transport imposed nearly two-month ago. In its guidelines for lockdown 4.0, the home ministry said state governments were free to resume intra-state and inter-state movement of people.

“Inter-State movement of vehicles and buses has also been allowed with mutual consent of the concerned States/ UTs. Intra-State movement of vehicles and buses can be decided by the States and UTs, the guidelines said.

Inter-state movement, apart from that for essential services and goods transport, was suspended on March 25.

Sunday evening’s guidelines of the home ministry also end the restrictions on movement of cycle rickshaws, auto rickshaws, taxis and cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber.



On May 1, the home ministry had allowed limited use of cabs during the third round of the lockdown in green and orange zones. Besides, it had barred more than two passengers from travelling in these cabs.

The Centre’s new guidelines, however, empowers the states to impose restrictions according to the prevailing situation. This implies that some states might extend the restrictions.

To be clear, all domestic and international passenger flights, regular passenger trains and metro rail will remain suspended till May 31, the order noted. Air transport will be exempted only for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and security purposes.

On May 11, the Centre, which has been running special trains to take migrants home, had allowed 15 selected trains to resume operations.

Officials said the new lockdown guidelines did not impact railway services and the two categories of passenger trains - Shramik Special trains and special passenger trains - will continue to run.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Former Union minister terms Centre’s stimulus package as merely ‘public relation exercise’
May 17, 2020 23:05 IST
Students want TISS to waive outstanding fees for the poor
May 17, 2020 23:08 IST
Balanced diet, breathing exercises and Yoga helped boost immunity: Cop who recovered from Covid-19
May 17, 2020 23:04 IST
18 trains from Ferozepur division ferry 21,000 migrants to Bihar and UP
May 17, 2020 23:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.