Sections
Home / India News / Centre may review HCQ use for Covid

Centre may review HCQ use for Covid

India could be taking a relook at the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for treatment of Covid-19 after the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday...

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 23:33 IST

By Rhythma Kaul,

India could be taking a relook at the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for treatment of Covid-19 after the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday announced that it had discontinued HCQ clinical trials because it did not reduce mortality in hospitalized patients, based on the results of interim trials.

India uses HCQ as a prominent drug not just for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, but also as a prophylaxis (for prevention) medicine for use among fron tline workers involved in managing Covid-19 patients or close contacts of a laboratory positive case.

“Covid-19 is a new disease and it is an extremely dynamic situation that we are dealing with, and newer data is constantly being generated. What we knew of the virus’ behaviour say a couple of months ago has undergone a sea change now, and same is applicable for the drugs and other treatment modalities being given to the patients,” said one of the members of the National Task Force constituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), to tackle the pandemic. The person requested anonymity

The evidence generated from across the globe is being constantly scrutinized by experts here and guidelines and protocols are being revised accordingly. The same is true for HCQ or any other drug given to Covid-19 patients. The experts will be reviewing the guidelines and protocols and if they feel a need for a revision, they will change them, the member added.



The recommended dosage for HCQ is 400mg twice a day for one day, followed by 200mg twice a day for four days; and for treatment it was being given along with antibiotic azithromycin, as part of the Union health ministry protocol on Covid-19 management. In its review of the protocol, the health ministry had dropped the antibiotic from the regimen.

“When you start a drug for a condition based on some evidence then there is a need for even stronger evidence to withdraw that drug. Science works on evidence,” Dr RR Gangakhedkar, ICMR’s former epidemiology head said about the HCQ controversy earlier.

A section of doctors has been saying that more evidence was required to keep the drug a part of the treatment protocol for Covid-19 management.

“I would say I have not been as confident about this medicine now as I was earlier,” says Dr Yatin Mehta, chairman of the critical care department at Medanta Hospital.

Based on its Solidarity Trial’s International Steering Committee recommendations, WHO also discontinued the trial’s Lopinavir and Ritonavir arms for the same reason. Both these drugs are antivirals meant for HIV/AIDS treatment, and had shown promise initially in treating Covid-19.

India dropped these medicines from its list of drugs used to treat Covid-positive cases in April.

“These were initially being given under the emergency use authorization but later ICMR had withdrawn these drugs from the regimen as the results weren’t really great,” said an official of the Union health ministry, requesting anonymity.

ICMR has also collaborated with WHO in the public health emergency Solidarity Trial – an international randomised trial of additional treatments for Covid-19 in hospitalised patients, and will be stopping these arms of the trial.

“It is a WHO trial and the rules are governed by them. Since they have suspended these arms of the trial, it will obviously be suspended at trial sites in India also,” said an ICMR official, requesting anonymity.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Heavy Saurashtra rains: Van swept away, man feared drowned
Jul 06, 2020 00:58 IST
Man killed as car rams into tree in Thane
Jul 06, 2020 00:54 IST
Donald Trump, Joe Biden fight for primacy on social media platforms
Jul 06, 2020 00:36 IST
Kanye West eyes US Presidency. Here’s why he may not be serious
Jul 06, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.