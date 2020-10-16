Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Centre must not see J&K parties as anti-national, says Chidambaram, welcomes People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration

Centre must not see J&K parties as anti-national, says Chidambaram, welcomes People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Thursday announced the alliance which will strive for the constitutional position in respect of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed before August 5 last year

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:40 IST

By Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Congress also resolutely stands for restoration of the status and rights of the people of J&K, P Chidambaram said. (PTI)

A day after the mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir came together to form People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state J&K, Congress leader P Chidambaram welcomed the alliance. The Centre must not see the political parties of J&K as secessionist or anti-national, the senior Congress leader said in a series of tweets on Friday.

“The coming together of mainstream regional parties of J&K to fight a constitutional battle to restore the rights of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh is a development that must be welcomed by all the people of India,” Chidambaram tweeted.

“The Congress also resolutely stands for restoration of the status and rights of the people of J&K. The arbitrary and unconstitutional decisions of the Modi government of August 5, 2019 must be rescinded,” he added.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Thursday announced the alliance which will strive for the constitutional position in respect of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed before August 5 last year. The National Conference, the Peoples Democratic Party, the Peoples Conference, the Awami National Conference and the CPI (M) are part of this new formation.

It is not the coming together of the National Conference and the PDP — the two families that held sway over the erstwhile state, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said. “Gupkar Declaration is an amalgamation of NC, PDP, PC, CPI(M), ANC & JKPM jointly striving to restore the rights & dignity of people of J&K The greatest disservice would be reducing it to PDP/NC or two political families,” Mehbooba tweeted on Thursday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
Oct 16, 2020 23:31 IST
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
Oct 16, 2020 23:34 IST
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Oct 16, 2020 22:15 IST
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Oct 16, 2020 20:37 IST

latest news

People’s Alliance is dancing to Pak, China’s tune: J&K BJP chief
Oct 17, 2020 00:57 IST
Construction of New Parliament building unlikely to start this year: Officials
Oct 17, 2020 00:54 IST
LeT module busted in Srinagar, six arrested
Oct 17, 2020 00:55 IST
Missing SPO joins militant ranks, escapes Budgam gunfight
Oct 17, 2020 00:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.