Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Centre plans to brief diplomatic corps on efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines

Centre plans to brief diplomatic corps on efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines

The interaction will be New Delhi’s first such outreach to the international community on vaccines when countries are eagerly awaiting a successful candidate.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 02:41 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe. (Reuters File Photo )

The Indian government will brief the Delhi-based diplomatic corps next week on efforts to develop vaccines for Covid-19 and explore potential partnerships for manufacturing and delivery of vaccines, people familiar with developments said on Saturday.

The briefing, to be done on November 6 by foreign secretary Harsh Shringla, is set to be attended by envoys and senior members of the diplomatic corps. Niti Aayog member VK Paul, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and other senior officials are also expected to attend the event, being seen as one of the key Covid-related interactions handled by the exte-rnal affairs ministry this year.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

The interaction will be New Delhi’s first such outreach to the international community on vaccines when countries are eagerly awaiting a successful candidate. Officials and diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity said India is also looking for partners to co-produce vaccines so that they can be manufactured faster and distributed on a larger scale.

The Narendra Modi government is set to propose five models for vaccine cooperation with friendly countries and key neighbours, with India having entered late stage trials for two indigenous vaccines and the Oxford AstraZeneca candidate, which will be made by Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

According to top officials, New Delhi could offer free supply or trial partnerships to South Asian, European, West Asian, African and Latin American countries for the vaccine. The move is also aimed at building on India’s image as a key supplier of pharmaceutical products in early stages of the pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
Oct 31, 2020 23:40 IST
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Nov 01, 2020 00:50 IST
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
Nov 01, 2020 01:33 IST
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Oct 31, 2020 21:30 IST

latest news

BJP’s promise of free vaccine not a violation of election code: EC
Nov 01, 2020 03:01 IST
Jyotiraditya Scindia slams previous Congress government over graft
Nov 01, 2020 02:54 IST
Kamal Nath approaches Supreme Court against Election Commission decision to revoke his star campaigner status
Nov 01, 2020 02:49 IST
Centre plans to brief diplomatic corps on efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines
Nov 01, 2020 02:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.