Centre plans to tighten law against manual scavenging

The new law may provide for a fine of Rs 10 lakh to discourage the practice of manual scavenging. (Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)

The Centre is considering making the law against manual scavenging more stringent and forcing someone to manually clean a sewer could soon attract up to seven-year imprisonment and also a fine, people aware of the matter said.

The Union social justice and empowerment ministry is working on legislation in this regard even as it was not immediately clear whether it would be introduced during Parliament’s monsoon session from September 14. The new law may provide for a fine of Rs 10 lakh to discourage the practice of manual scavenging.

In September 2013, Parliament passed a bill prohibiting the employment of individuals as manual scavengers. It prescribed stringent punishment, including imprisonment of up to five years, to those employing such labour.

The law also provides for the rehabilitation of manual scavengers and their family members.

Despite the strong legislation on the issue, manual scavenging has continued to be one of the concerns.

The Supreme Court last year equated the practice with “sending people to gas chambers,” while expressing concerns over the working conditions of manual scavengers. A three-judge bench questioned the Centre over the lack of protective gear like oxygen cylinders and masks given to those involved in such work.

According to the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (sanitary workers), 50 workers died cleaning sewers in the first half of 2019 alone. A survey of The Centre in 2018 identified around 40,000 manual scavengers across 14 states.

Most scavengers belong to the economically weaker and socially backward strata of the society.