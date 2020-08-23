Centre raises concerns over slow pace of housing scheme for poor

The Union Ministry of Rural Development has raised concerns over the “drastic slowdown” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship housing scheme for rural poor and has recommended that an “intense follow up” is required by states/Union Territories (UTs).

The ministry has pointed out several factors behind the delay in meeting targets to build houses for the rural poor.

An agenda paper of the ministry for an annual review of its schemes has cited that the gap between number of houses sanctioned and those that have been completed stands at 3.12 million in the second phase of the rural housing programme in 2019-20.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), which is an upgraded version of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-era Indira Awas Yojna, is aimed at uplifting the rural poor. The scheme has completed 17.2 million houses since 2014, after Modi came to power.

However, this year, the programme has got off to a tepid start, which is largely being attributed to the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The agenda paper reasoned the delay to the following factors such as “inactivity during the Covid-19-induced lockdown restrictions, saturation of eligible beneficiaries from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, tardy pace of work and lack of timely allocation of targets to districts.”

The ministry has asked states that are facing shortage of land to consider building multi-storeyed structures.

The scheme not only helps the rural homeless population get pucca houses, it also generates work, as up to 90 days of labour under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, is guaranteed to build a house.

Bihar tops the list of laggards, as it has 988,000 incomplete houses. The other states that have failed to implement the scheme on time include West Bengal that has 573,000 incomplete dwelling units, Madhya Pradesh (300,000), Odisha (240,000 ) and Rajasthan (223,000).

The ministry has a target to construct 6.1 million houses in this financial year.

“Considerable progress in terms of allocation of land and further completion of their house is required,” the agenda note stated.

The note for a review meeting, to be held in end-August, stated: “Some states such as Maharashtra and Bihar have their own schemes for allotment of land and the same may be replicated by the other states. The states that cannot proceed with allotment of land from their schemes must actively explore the option of construction of multi-storey houses on government land.”

Land acquisition for the scheme is a state subject.

The observation was made after it was found that as on March 19, out of the 425,000 landless beneficiaries, whose names figure on the waiting list, 146,000 or 34.5% have been provided with land so far.

The Centre has pointed out that Aadhaar seeding of beneficiaries is a pending issue and 63% of the unique identification number has been updated in the scheme’s central database to date. The ministry has directed that states that seeding should be done “on utmost priority”.

The note pointed out “in respect of some states, saturation of eligible beneficiaries from the SC/ST category is one of the reasons behind the slow allocation of houses and their completion. State governments are expected to start the process of allocation of houses to the newly added eligible beneficiaries after their Aadhaar seeding is done.”

The ministry has also warned that “no deletion of (Aadhaar) entries can be done by the states/UTs”.