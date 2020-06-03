Sections
Centre relaxes visa restrictions for select categories of foreigners

The Centre on Wednesday announced that it was relaxing visa and travel restrictions for certain categories of foreign nationals who need to come to India.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 16:54 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

They include businessmen coming to India on a Business visa (other than on B-3 visa for sports) in non-scheduled commercial/ chartered flights, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement. (File photo for representation)

They include businessmen coming to India on a Business visa (other than on B-3 visa for sports) in non-scheduled commercial/ chartered flights, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

International flights have remained suspended in India since the lockdown began on March 25 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Foreign healthcare professionals, health researchers, engineers and technicians for technical work at Indian health sector facilities, including laboratories and factories are also included in the list.



“This is subject to a letter of invitation from a recognized and registered healthcare facility, registered pharmaceutical company or accredited University in India,” the MHA said in its statement.

Visa rules have also been relaxed for foreign engineering, managerial, design or other specialists travelling to India on behalf of foreign business entities located in India. This includes all manufacturing units, design units, software and IT units as well as financial sector companies (banking and non-banking financial sector firms).

Foreign Technical specialists and engineers travelling for installation, repair and maintenance of foreign-origin machinery and equipment facilities in India, on the invitation of a registered Indian business entity will also be eligible for the relaxed visa norms. These could be for equipment installation, or is under warranty, or for after sales servicing or repair on commercial terms.

The above categories of foreign nationals would have to obtain a fresh Business visa or Employment visa, as applicable, from the Indian Missions/ Posts abroad, the statement said.

Foreign nationals holding a valid long term multiple entry Business visa [other than B-3 visa for sports] issued by the Indian Missions/Posts abroad would have to get the Business visa re-validated from the Indian Mission/Post concerned. Such foreign nationals would not be permitted to travel to India on the strength of any electronic visa obtained earlier.

