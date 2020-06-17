Centre responsible for death of 20 soldiers in Ladakh, says Congress

The Congress on Wednesday held the Narendra Modi government responsible for the loss 20 soldiers in clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley and alleged that the Centre’s priority was not the country but the rule of the BJP.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government is silent now. The country did not expect that the government’s 40-day silence would be so heart-wrenching. It is because of the flaws and failures of the central BJP government that the country has to see this sad day of martyrdom of our soldiers,” AICC spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters.

Surjewala said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the entire opposition repeatedly kept asking about the situation on the border and how far the Chinese had intruded. Former army officers were also constantly warning that the situation is serious and the government needs to be careful.

“But the careless and failed government kept busy in its political processions, electoral battles, conspiracies to topple opposition governments and kept the truth of the border hidden from the country. The priority of the central BJP government is not the country but the power of its party,” alleged Surjewala.

“There is a ban on questions and information in the Modi government. Today everything is being hidden from the country. But does the Modi government have any answer for those mothers who sacrificed their sons in defence of the country?” he said.

The entire country and Congress party stands with the government on every issue of national security and integrity but the government will have to take the nation into confidence. The Prime Minister will have to tell the truth of how China occupied our land and how our 20 soldiers were martyred, he said.

“What is the situation today on the ground and how many of our officers and soldiers are missing or injured? How much and where has China occupied our land? The government should tell what about its plan to deal with the situation,” Surjewala said.

The BJP reacted by accusing the Congress of politicising the country’s security.

“The Indian army was holding continuous talks with China but they betrayed the trust and attacked but our soldiers gave a befitting reply. The India army is standing strong to protect the country. The government is actively playing its role. Unfortunately, the Congress is politicizing a serious issue like the country’s security, which is unjustified,” BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the situation in Ladakh.

Earlier on Wednesday in his first remarks since the clash in Ladakh late Monday night, Modi said, “I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important,”