Centre reviews Assam, Mizoram border situation after clashes

Superintendent of police Cachar Bhanwar Lal Meena held discussions with his counterpart from Kolasib district in Mizoram Vanlalfaka Ralte and agreed to ensure peace and decided to help resume movement of trucks immediately. (HT Photo)

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday held a meeting through video conference with chief secretaries of Assam and Mizoram to discuss the recent border tension between the two states and to try and find a solution. Details of the meeting are not available yet.

Several persons on both sides were injured when villagers of Lailapur in Cachar district of Assam clashed with residents of Vairengte in Kolasib district of neighbouring Mizoram on Saturday night.

The clashes reportedly started after some people from the Mizoram side torched some huts made by Lailapur residents on a disputed portion of the border between the two states.

Meanwhile, officials from the two states also held talks on Monday at Lailapur in Cachar district of Assam along the border in a bid to resolve the flare-up amicably through confidence building measures.

Superintendent of police Cachar Bhanwar Lal Meena held discussions with his counterpart from Kolasib district in Mizoram Vanlalfaka Ralte and agreed to ensure peace and decided to help resume movement of trucks immediately. The officials agreed to provide point-to-point escort to the trucks.

Due to the flare-up and subsequent blockade of roads leading to Mizoram by some sections on the Assam side, hundreds of trucks had got stranded along the border in the past two days.

Earlier today, Mizoram’s home department issued a release, assuring truck drivers from Assam and other parts of the country that their vehicles are safe within the state.

Mukesh Aggarwal Special DGP (Border) Assam Police said that the border issue has to be addressed through a conciliatory approach and added the process might take some time as it has to go through certain process and mechanism.

Assam and Mizoram share a 164.6 km long boundary. Mizoram was part of Assam till 1972 when it became a union territory and a state in 1987. Border disputes between the two states keep occurring intermittently.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah and informed them about the ground situation regarding the recent flare up along the border with Mizoram.

Sonowal also informed PM Modi and home minister Shah about the steps taken to maintain peace and also about his discussion with Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga on the issue, said a statement issued by the chief minister’s office. Both the PM and Shah assured the CM of all the help needed to improve the situation.