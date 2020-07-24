Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge

Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge

The nine states that participated in the meeting today have reported a sharp rise in coronavirus cases recently.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired the meeting with chief secretaries and health secretaries of nine states. (ANI Photo)

The Centre held an important meeting to review the coronavirus situation in nine states that have witnessed a rapid rise in fresh Covid caseload in the past couple of weeks and advised the respective administrations on key areas of focus to contain the disease.

The virtual review meeting was chaired by cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and was attended by the chief secretaries and health secretaries of nine states--Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Jharkhand and UP.

States were advised to measure their containment efforts in five key areas—testing in containment zones, delineation of containment zones, intensive contact tracing, house to house search within containment zones and mapping of high-risk population—to be able to get a better grip on the situation.

For Coronavirus Live Updates



Union health ministry said that states were asked to ramp up testing while being advised on the merits of sustained and aggressive testing with special focus on containment zones.



“It was reiterated that sustained and aggressive testing is crucial for early identification of cases and to prevent the spread of infection,” the ministry of health and family welfare said.

Breaking the chain of transmission was also underlined as another key objective, which the centre said could only be achieved through prompt and proper delineation of containment zones as per the guidelines issued by the government from time to time. States were also advised to go for intensive contact tracing and house-to-house active case search within containment zones.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

India on Friday recorded the highest single-day surge of 49,310 Covid-19 cases that has taken India’s virus tally to 12,87,945. The death toll has risen 30,601 with 740 fresh fatalities. The government has been insisting that it was more important to keep the fatality rate low relying on early detection and treatment, especially among the vulnerable section.

This was reiterated in today’s meeting with the above mentioned states. They were told to conduct mapping of high-risk populations, particularly the elderly and those with co-morbidities.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid stigma triggers group clash in Odisha, 18 arrested by police
Jul 25, 2020 00:15 IST
Jaya Bachchan files complaint against loud biker
Jul 25, 2020 00:11 IST
Four get life term for killing two brothers in 2012
Jul 25, 2020 00:10 IST
Woman held for illegal sale of remdesivir, tocilizumab
Jul 25, 2020 00:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.