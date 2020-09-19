‘Centre’s grant for minority welfare in UP cut by 50% in 5 years’: BSP MP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali has alleged that the budgetary allocation to the state for minority welfare was reduced by 50 percent over the past five years and wondered if this was the proof of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) ‘sab ka saath and sab ka vikas’ motto.

“Besides reduction in the Centre’s grant, UP’s utilisation of the grant last year was a meagre 9.9 percent,” said Ali, who represents Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha constituency in the Lok Sabha.

‘Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’ (cooperation with all, development of all) was the BJP’s election slogan. The party later added ‘sab ka vishwas’ (confidence of all) to it to showcase its intent of winning the trust of minorities, especially Muslims.

“The funds allocated to Uttar Pradesh for the year 2015-16, the first year of the Modi government, was Rs 32,462 lakh and the state utilised Rs 20,248.16 lakh (62 percent). Next year (2016-17), the allocation by the Centre was reduced to Rs 14,364 lakh i.e., 44.2 percent and when BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh during 2017-18, the utilisation declined to 39 percent,” the BSP MP said. He added that the details came in response to a written reply to his query in the Lok Sabha.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh police adds sedition to case against AAP MP

The query was regarding the allocation of funds to UP for the welfare of minorities during the last five years for various programmes, details of funds utilised by the state during the period and how the funds were used under the multi-sectoral development programme for the welfare of minorities during the period, he said.

“During the election year (2018-19), the allocation was increased to Rs. 37,653.07 lakh, but on ground, the utilisation further declined to Rs 11,811.60 lakh (31 percent). I was shocked and surprised to know that during the year (2019-20), it has gone down to only 9.9 percnt,” Ali added.

“The total allocation of funds from 2015-16 was reduced to less than 50 percent and the UP govt utilized less than 10 percent out of the allocated funds,” he said.

In order to win the trust and confidence of the minorities, the Centre must be honest and true to its election slogan and promises, he added.

“The Centre must allocate sufficient funds required for the welfare of the minorities and the UP government must fully utilise them without any sort of negligence and discrimination,” he said.

BJP denies Ali’s allegations

While UP minority affairs minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ and Mohsin Raza, minister of state for minority welfare, weren’t reachable despite repeated attempts, the ruling BJP denied Ali’s charge.

“Often, attempts are made to discredit us by citing statistics indiscriminately. Everyone knows how Muslims had been reduced to a mere vote bank in the past. Now, with progressive measures, which include ending triple talaq practices and allocating funds for development and modernisation of madrasas, our government is trying to ensure an all-round development,” said UP BJP secretary Chandramohan.