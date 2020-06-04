Sections
Centre’s SOP limits restaurants’ operations, encourages takeaways under Unlock 1

Under the SOP issued by the health ministry, the restaurant staff shall be screened thermally by the restaurant authorities prior to allowing home deliveries.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 22:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man wearing a facemask seen outside a restaurant in Connaught Place, New Delhi on Monday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said Thursday not more than 50% of seating capacity will be permitted in restaurants as they prepare to open from June 8 under Unlock 1.

“Seating arrangement to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained. In restaurants, not more than 50% of seating capacity to be permitted,” the MoHFW said in a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that it issued late evening.

Large gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited.

Restaurants in containment zones shall remain closed. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up.



Also read: Centre issues SOP for religious places ahead of June 8 opening amid Covid-19 pandemic

The SOP encouraged takeaways instead of eating at restaurants.

“Takeaways to be encouraged, instead of Dine-In. Food delivery personnel should leave the packet at customer’s door. DO NOT handover the food packet directly to the customer,” it said.

Under the SOP, the staff shall be screened thermally by the restaurant authorities prior to allowing home deliveries.

“Only asymptomatic staff and patrons shall be allowed. All staff and patrons to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks. The face cover/masks has to be worn at all times inside the restaurant,” it said.

It asked restaurants to stagger patrons if possible and deploy adequate manpower for ensuring social distancing norms.

Tables will have to be sanitized each time a customer leaves. Instead of cloth napkins, restaurants have been encouraged to use good quality disposable paper napkins.

“In the kitchen, the staff should follow social distancing norms at workplace. Kitchens area must be sanitized at regular intervals,” the SOP said.

The SOP also prescribes proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises.

