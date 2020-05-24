Sections
Home / India News / Centre seeks migrants’ list in 1 hour after Uddhav Thackeray says not enough trains

Centre seeks migrants’ list in 1 hour after Uddhav Thackeray says not enough trains

Railways minister Piyush Goyal informed that the Railways will operate 125 special Shramik trains. He had asked Thackeray to share the list of migrants with their relevant details.

Updated: May 24, 2020 22:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Goyal in another tweet said he hoped for Maharashtra’s cooperation for the benefit of migrant labourers. (ANI)

Railways minister Piyush Goyal, on Sunday sought details of migrants registered with the Maharashtra government within an hour so that the railways can run 125 special trains from Monday as planned.

In a tweet where he tagged Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Goyal regretted that the Maharashtra government could not give the list even after an hour’s deadline.

“Sadly, it has been 1.5 hours but Maharashtra Govt. has been unable to give required information about tomorrow’s planned 125 trains to GM of Central Railway. Planning takes time & we do not want train to stand empty at the stations, so it’s impossible to plan without full details,” Goyal tweeted late evening.

Goyal informed that the Railways will operate 125 special Shramik trains. He had asked Thackeray to share the list of migrants with their relevant details like - originating and destination stations, the number of migrants travelling, medical certificates with the Centre within an hour



The Centre has come under fire after the lockdown two-month lockdown triggered a mass migration of workers, many of them on foot and bicycles.

Goyal in another tweet said he hoped for Maharashtra’s cooperation for the benefit of migrant labourers.

“I hope that the Government of Maharashtra will fully cooperate in the efforts made for the benefit of migrant labourers,” Goyal said.

Thackeray had earlier criticised the Centre for not providing enough trains for the migrants to return home despite several requests. He also said the state was yet to receive Centre’s share of the train ticket cost.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pune NGOs help needy during Eid under lockdown
May 24, 2020 22:15 IST
Suspended DSP booked for comparing Cong’s Patti MLA with Mughal governor
May 24, 2020 22:15 IST
Pune city reports 6 deaths, 179 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday
May 24, 2020 22:14 IST
SPPU to conduct written exams for final year students in July; no changes in fee structure
May 24, 2020 22:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.