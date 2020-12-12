Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Centre should not decide Covid-19 vaccination based on voters’ list: TMC MP

Centre should not decide Covid-19 vaccination based on voters’ list: TMC MP

TMC MP and Indian Medical Association (West Bengal chapter) president Santanu Sen said there are reports that the Centre is firming up guidelines to begin a vaccination drive based on voters’ list of persons aged over 50 years.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 22:01 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Kolkata

Santanu Sen said the TMC demands that every bona fide resident of the country be extended the benefit of vaccines. (PTI Photo)

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday said the Centre should not go ahead with Covid-19 vaccination “on the basis of voters’ list”, but facilitate inoculation for every person in the country.

TMC MP and Indian Medical Association (West Bengal chapter) president Santanu Sen said there are reports that the Centre is firming up guidelines to begin a vaccination drive based on voters’ list of persons aged over 50 years.

“How can vaccination be done on the basis of voters’ list? What about the citizens whose names may not figure in it, but who have other documents? Will they be left out,” Sen told a press conference.

He said the TMC demands that every bona fide resident of the country be extended the benefit of vaccines.



Sen alleged that while the West Bengal government spent Rs 5,000 crore to build Covid-19 medical care facilities, there was no significant financial help from the Centre, which “forcibly” sent teams to “find lacuna in our Covid fight and one of the teams, instead, praised our infrastructure at Beleghata ID Hospital.” He also blamed the Narendra Modi government for “waking up late to the emerging Covid situation in February”.

“... The Union government did not have any prior planning in the first few months about the ways to cope with the situation, though the first coronavirus case was reported in the country on January 30,” Sen said.

Despite all this, West Bengal has achieved remarkable success in the fight against the contagion, as the “declining death rate in past two months proves”, he said.

The death rate in the state will be 1.4 per cent in the coming days, the TMC leader said.

“The festive season didn’t result in spike in Covid-19 cases. That speaks volumes about our battle yielding success,” Sen asserted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Use election-like process for Covid-19 vaccination drive’: Centre tells states
by Rhythma Kaul | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Israel, Bhutan establish formal diplomatic relations
by Rezaul H Laskar
Pfizer vaccine cleared in US, a landmark in Covid-19 fight
by Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Chandigarh’s Covid toll reaches 300 with one death
by HT Correspondents
‘India will achieve targets, exceed expectations’: PM Modi at UN Climate Ambition Summit
by Jayashree Nandi | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Pfizer vaccine cleared in US, a landmark in Covid-19 fight
by Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
US poised to hit 16 million Covid-19 cases within days even as vaccine begins rollout
by Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.