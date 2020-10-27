Centre terms 18 individuals as terrorists under UAPA: Check who they are

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The UAPA, 1967 was amended in August 2019 to include the provision of declaring an individual as a terrorist. Before this, only organisations could be declared as terror outfits. (Getty Images. Representative image)

The Centre on Tuesday released a list of 18 individuals who have been declared as ‘terrorists’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The Union home ministry in a statement said that these 18 terrorists have been involved in several acts of terrorism across the border and have been relentless in their criminal efforts to destabilise India.

Some of these terrorists have been a part of the major attacks the country has ever seen such 26/11 Mumbai attacks (2008), attack on the Akshardham Temple (2002), Parliament attack of 2001 and Mumbai blasts of 1993. The list also includes terrorist who have carried out attacks in Kashmir.

The UAPA, 1967 was amended in August 2019 to include the provision of declaring an individual as a terrorist. Before this, only organisations could be declared as terror outfits.

Here is the complete list

1.Sajid Mir- also known as (Sajid Majeed, Ibrahim Shah, Wasi, Khali, Muhammad Waseem)

Sajid Mir is a Pakistan based top LeT Commander and was one of the main planners of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in 2008.

2.Yusuf Muzammil- also known as ( Ahmad Bhai, Yousuf Muzammil Butt, Hurreira Bhai)

Yusuf Muzammil, also referred to as Yousuf Muzammil Butt, is another Pakistan based Commander of LeT operations in Jammu & Kashmir and is also accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

3.Abdur Rehman Makki- also known as (Abdul Rehman Makki)

Abdur Rehman Makki is the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed- who is the co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and is listed on National Investigation Agency (NIA) most wanted list.

4.Shahid Mehmood- also known as (Shahid Mehmood Rehmatullah)

Shahi Mehmood is the Pakistan based deputy chief of proscribed organization Falah-i-lnsaniyat Foundation (FIF), which is a part of the LeT.

5.Farhatullah Ghori- also known as (Abu Sufiyan, Sardar Sahab, Faru)

Ghori is Pakistan based terrorist and was involved in the attack on Akshardham Temple (2002) and Suicide attack on Task Force office in Hyderabad (2005).

Also Read: Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’

6.Abdul Rauf Asghar- also known as (Mufti, Mufti Asghar, Saad baba, Maulana Mufti Rauf Asghar)

Another Pakistan-based terrorist, Asghar has been involved in setting up of training camps in Pakistan for recruitment and militant training and key conspirator in the attack on Indian Parliament in 2001.

7.Ibrahim Athar- also known as (Ahmed AliMohd. Ali Shaikh, Javed Amjad Siddiqui, A.A. Shaikh, Chief)

Ibrahim Athar was involved in the Kandhar hijacking of 1999 and was also a key conspirator in the Indian Parliament attack of 2001.

8.Yusuf Azhar- also known as (Azhar Yusuf, Mohd. Salim )

Pakistan-based terrorist, involved in the 1999 Kandhar hijack.

9.Shahid Latif- Chota Shahid Bhai- Noor Al Din)

Shahid Latif is Jaish-e- Mohammed’s (JeM’s) Commander of Sialkot sector, involved in the launching of terrorists into India. He is also involved in planning, facilitation and execution of terror attacks in the country.

10.Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah- most commonly known as Syed Salahudeen (also known as Peer Sahab, Buzurg)

The biggest name in this list is of Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah aka Syed Salahudeen- the supreme commander of the terror-outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and chairman of the United Jihad Council. He is involved in fundraising and routing finances to India for the furtherance of terrorist activities by Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s cadres.

11.Ghulam Nabi Khan- also known as (Amir Khan, Saifullah Khalid, Khalid Saifullah, Jawaad, Daand)

Pakistan based Ghulam Nabi Khan is the deputy supreme of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

12.Zaffar Hussain Bhat- also known as (Khursheed, Mohd. Zafar Khan, Moulvi, Khursheed Ibrahim)

Being the deputy chief of the Hizbul Mujahideen, Zaffar Hussain Bhat handles financial affairs of the terror outfit. He is responsible for sending funds for operatives in the Kashmir Valley.

13.Riyaz Ismail Shahbandri- also known as (Shah Riyaz Ahmed, Riyaz Bhatkal, Md. Riyaz, Ahmed Bhai, Rasool Khan, Roshan Khan, Aziz)

Founder member of terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen, Shahbandri has been involved in various bomb attacks in India including German Bakery (2010), Chinnaswami Stadium, Bangalore (2010), Jama Masjid (2010), Sheetlaghat (2010) and Mumbai (2011) etc.

14.Md. Iqbal- also known as (Shabandri Mohammed Iqbal, Iqbal Bhatkal)

Iqbal is the co-founder of the Indian Mujahideen. He has been involved in terror financing and various serial blast attacks including Jaipur Serial Blasts (2008), Delhi Serial Blasts (2008), Serial Blasts of Ahmedabad and Surat (2008), German Bakery Blast, Pune of (2010) and Chinnaswami Stadium, Bengaluru Blasts (2010) etc.

15.Shaikh Shakeel- also known as Chhota Shakeel

A close associate of Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel looks after all criminal and underworld operations of the D-Company and finances its operatives. He was involved in the smuggling of firearms to Gujarat, India, during the 1993 Bombay blast.

16.Mohammad Anis Shaikh

Pakistan-based terrorist, involved in Bombay Bomb Blast Case, 1993 and responsible for the supply of arms, ammunition and hand grenades.

17.Ibrahim Memon- also known as (Tiger Memon, Mushtaq, Sikander, Ibrahim Abdul Razak Memon, Mustafa, Ismail)

Ibrahim Memon, alias Tiger Memon hatched the criminal conspiracy of the Bombay Bomb Blast Case, 1993.

18.Javed Chikna-also known as (Javed Dawood Tailor)

Chikna is another associate of Dawood Ibrahim and was involved in Bombay Bomb Blast case, 1993.