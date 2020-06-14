Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Centre to provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi for Covid-19 patients: Amit Shah

Centre to provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi for Covid-19 patients: Amit Shah

At present, Delhi’s bed capacity across private and government hospitals for Covid-19 patients stands at 9,698. Of them, 4,248 are vacant, according to Delhi’s coronavirus app dashboard.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 13:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and others on the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, June 14, 2020. (ANI / Twitter)

The Centre will provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi in view of the shortage of beds for Covid-19 patients in the national capital, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday after a meeting with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The home minister said that the coaches will add 8,000 beds to the existing strength of beds in Delhi and will have all the facilities and equipment to treat coronavirus infection.

 

This was among a series of decisions taken after a crucial meeting called by the home minister to discuss the Covid-19 situation in Delhi. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenat-General Anil Baijal and officials of the State Disaster Management Authority were also present at the meeting.



Delhi, the third-most affected state in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, added 2,134 new coronavirus disease cases on Saturday, taking its total count to 38, 958 including 22,742 active cases and 1,271 fatalities.

At present, Delhi’s bed capacity across private and government hospitals for Covid-19 patients stands at 9,698. Of them, 4,248 are vacant, according to Delhi’s coronavirus app dashboard.

To cope with the surge in coronavirus infections, the Arvind Kejriwal government plans to use 40 hotels and 77 banquet halls as makeshift hospitals. Two top South Delhi hotels – Vasant Continental and Hyatt Regency – were asked to place rooms at the disposal of the hospitals they were being attached to.

Earlier this week, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had said that the national capital is likely to have over five lakh Covid-19 cases by the end of July and 80,000 beds would be needed to accommodate the infected patients.

“Till June 15, there will be 44,000 COVID-19 cases and we would need 6,600 beds. We would hit one lakh cases and would require 15,000 beds by June 30.

“Till July 15, the cases would mount to 2.5 lakh and we would require 33,000 beds and till July 31, there will be 5.5 lakh cases and we would need 80,000 beds,” Sisodia had told reporters after a meeting with L-G Baijal on June 9.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ananya Panday loves Timothée Chalamet, here’s the proof
Jun 14, 2020 14:19 IST
UN chief extends telecommuting at world body’s headquarters until July 31
Jun 14, 2020 14:21 IST
When Anurag Kashyap said he’d be carpenter than work with Mahesh Bhatt
Jun 14, 2020 14:17 IST
Door-to-door health survey, guidelines on last rites in Centre’s plan to help Delhi battle Covid-19
Jun 14, 2020 14:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.