Centre to pump Rs 50,000 cr into Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to boost jobs

The Centre will frontload Rs 50,000 crore into 25 schemes that will be brought together under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to provide employment to migrant workers across 116 districts in the country who returned home during the lockdown, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Thursday.

“We want to frontload money allotted for these 25 works. Workers will get their work. Assets will be created. Objective of rural development will be filled,” she said.

“Everyone who needs an assignment in these 116 districts will be given work under GaribKalyanRojgarAbhiyaan, broad estimated expenditure for the scheme is Rs 50,000 crore, the money allotted for this will be front-loaded, Sitharaman said.

She said the skill sets of the migrants who returned home have been mapped to a large extent. The 116 districts are spread across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan

“The central and state governments have meticulously mapped the skill sets of the migrant workers who have returned in large numbers to the 116 districts in 6 states,” Sitharaman said.

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch on June 20, aims to provide meaningful employment to workers who returned home.

“Within125 days, for 116 districts, nearly 25 schemes of the government will be brought together under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan, we will reach saturation levels for each of those schemes within 125 days. The objects will be achieved using workers who returned,” Sitharam said.

Each of these districts has at least 25,000 workers who returned home.