Sections
Home / India News / Centre to pump Rs 50,000 cr into Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to boost jobs

Centre to pump Rs 50,000 cr into Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to boost jobs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamam said workers who returned home during the lockdown will be provided jobs for at least 125 days.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 16:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing an allocation of Rs 50,000 in Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

The Centre will frontload Rs 50,000 crore into 25 schemes that will be brought together under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to provide employment to migrant workers across 116 districts in the country who returned home during the lockdown, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Thursday.

“We want to frontload money allotted for these 25 works. Workers will get their work. Assets will be created. Objective of rural development will be filled,” she said.

“Everyone who needs an assignment in these 116 districts will be given work under GaribKalyanRojgarAbhiyaan, broad estimated expenditure for the scheme is Rs 50,000 crore, the money allotted for this will be front-loaded, Sitharaman said.

She said the skill sets of the migrants who returned home have been mapped to a large extent. The 116 districts are spread across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan



“The central and state governments have meticulously mapped the skill sets of the migrant workers who have returned in large numbers to the 116 districts in 6 states,” Sitharaman said.

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch on June 20, aims to provide meaningful employment to workers who returned home.

“Within125 days, for 116 districts, nearly 25 schemes of the government will be brought together under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan, we will reach saturation levels for each of those schemes within 125 days. The objects will be achieved using workers who returned,” Sitharam said.

Each of these districts has at least 25,000 workers who returned home.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India’s recovery rate touches 53% a day after PM Modi pushed for Unlock-2
Jun 18, 2020 17:29 IST
Three dead, two hurt as vehicle falls into gorge in Kinnaur
Jun 18, 2020 17:28 IST
Aspirin in honey: Dubious Covid-19 ‘cures’ spread in Brazil
Jun 18, 2020 17:28 IST
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
Jun 18, 2020 17:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.