Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Centre treating protesting farmers like ‘terrorists’, says Sanjay Raut

Centre treating protesting farmers like ‘terrorists’, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agri laws are being treated as if they are “terrorists”, and it is sad that they are not being allowed to enter Delhi.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 16:21 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Mumbai

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (HT file photo)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agri laws are being treated as if they are “terrorists”, and it is sad that they are not being allowed to enter Delhi.

The government should consider the farmers’ demands sympathetically, Raut told reporters here.

Thousands of farmers, protesting against three agriculture laws enacted by the Centre, have gathered at border points of the national capital as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

“It is sad they are not being allowed to come to Delhi and are being treated as if they are terrorists and have come from outside the country. The government should consider the demands of farmers sympathetically,” Raut said.



“Farm laws is one issue. Consider all other demands sympathetically. Different states are not doing well. It is up to the Centre to step in and help them,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

Replying to a query, Raut claimed farmers were being dubbed as “divisive” because they come from Punjab.

“Do you want to create instability by reminding the Punjab farmers of the Khalistan movement period?” he asked the Centre.

Thousands of farmers continued their protest for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, staying put at the Singhu and Tikri border points, with farmer leaders deliberating upon their future course of action about proposed talks with the government.

With many roads and entry points of Delhi being blocked, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground, and said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

OIC cold-shoulders Pakistan at big meet, Imran Khan govt puts up a brave face
Nov 29, 2020 16:29 IST
‘Will rid Hyderabad of Nizami culture, turn it into Mini Bharat’: Amit Shah
Nov 29, 2020 17:07 IST
Farm leaders reject Amit Shah’s offer of talks, set new terms
Nov 29, 2020 16:35 IST
PM Modi to have drone killer as part of his security detail
Nov 29, 2020 14:33 IST

latest news

Pope, with new cardinals, warns church against mediocrity
Nov 29, 2020 17:13 IST
Tech-led jobs platform Awign raises funds from Michael and Susan Dell Foundation and others
Nov 29, 2020 17:13 IST
Flight departs from Bahrain to Chennai under Vande Bharat mission
Nov 29, 2020 17:08 IST
Help students overcome fear of maths, science: Maharashtra Governor to teachers
Nov 29, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.