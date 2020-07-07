Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Chained to computer? Your desk-job may be good for your health

Chained to computer? Your desk-job may be good for your health

Research by experts at the University of Cambridge has concluded that people who work in jobs that require less physical activity – typically office and desk-based jobs – are at a lower risk of subsequent poor cognition than those whose work is more physically active.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 16:45 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times London

Deflina Espina plays music at home during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (AP)

Conventional wisdom has it that a desk-job with long hours before the computer is unhealthy, but new research released on Tuesday suggests that a typical office-based job has a lower risk of poor cognition compared to those that involve manual work.

Research by experts at the University of Cambridge has concluded that people who work in jobs that require less physical activity – typically office and desk-based jobs – are at a lower risk of subsequent poor cognition than those whose work is more physically active.

Lack of physical activity and exercise are known risk factors for major health conditions, including cognitive impairments such as memory and concentration problems. But evidence on whether physical activity actually protects against cognitive decline is inconclusive.

The researchers examined patterns of physical activity among 8,500 men and women aged 40-79 years at the start of the study and who had a wide range of socioeconomic backgrounds and educational attainment. The team was able to separate physical activity during work and leisure to see if these had different associations with later life cognition.



The study, published on Tuesday in the International Journal of Epidemiology, concludes that individuals with no qualifications were more likely to have physically active jobs, but less likely to be physically active outside of work.

Besides, a physically inactive job (typically a desk-job), is associated with lower risk of poor cognition, irrespective of the level of education. Those who remained in this type of work throughout the study period were the most likely to be in the top 10% of performers.

Those in manual work had almost three times increased risk of poor cognition than those with an inactive job, the study adds.

Says the study’s lead author Shabina Hayat: “The often used mantra ‘what is good for the heart, is good for the brain’ makes complete sense, but the evidence on what we need to do as individuals can be confusing”.

“People who have less active jobs – typically office-based, desk jobs – performed better at cognitive tests regardless of their education. This suggests that because desk jobs tend to be more mentally challenging than manual occupations, they may offer protection against cognitive decline.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India improves ranking in Global Realty Transparency Index, ranks 34th
Jul 07, 2020 17:30 IST
Clinicjet is bringing doctors closer to patients
Jul 07, 2020 17:26 IST
Six in custody for murder of garage owner in Pune
Jul 07, 2020 17:26 IST
No funds for water conservation as demand peaks in paddy sowing season
Jul 07, 2020 17:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.