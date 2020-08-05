Sections
Home / India News / Chakraborty asked to appear before ED this Friday

Chakraborty asked to appear before ED this Friday

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Rhea Chakraborty, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, to appear before it on Friday for questioning, officials...

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:55 IST

By HT Correspondents,

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Rhea Chakraborty, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, to appear before it on Friday for questioning, officials familiar with the developments said.

Chakraborty, a film and TV actress, has been told to present herself at the agency’s Mumbai office at 11am on Friday along with documents pertaining to her investments, said the officials.

The summons is linked to a case by ED — which investigates money laundering and foreign exchange violations — on July 31 on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR that followed a complaint by Rajput’s father, KK Singh. He accused Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor’s suicide and siphoning of his money.

The ED case was registered under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA).



The development comes on the day the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) got approval to join the investigation into the 34-year-old actor’s suspected suicide. The Mumbai Police, too, are probing the case. Officials said as CBI takes over, the probe by the Bihar Police will be null and void since it was Bihar that recommended the CBI probe.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has responded to a Bihar Police letter seeking relaxation of the home quarantine period of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinay Tiwari, who has been put in isolation by Mumbai civic authorities after he reached there to supervise a Bihar Police investigation.

While Bihar says Tiwari is “forcibly quarantined” for 14 days, BMC says it is just following the Maharashtra government’s guidelines.

On Wednesday, BMC advised Tiwari to use digital platforms to interact with Bihar officials, for now. Further, BMC also said the IPS officer will have to follow all rules and regulations in Maharashtra. P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner of BMC, confirmed issuing such a letter to the Bihar Police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

25 feared dead after two boats capsize in Bihar
Aug 05, 2020 23:57 IST
Mulakkal to face rape charges as SC dismisses plea
Aug 05, 2020 23:56 IST
Chakraborty asked to appear before ED this Friday
Aug 05, 2020 23:55 IST
China calls art 370 move illegal; keep out of our internal affairs, says MEA
Aug 05, 2020 23:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.