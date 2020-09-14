Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to Delhi hospital

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar, who was arrested on September 7 in connection with money laundering case, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Deepak Kochhar has been admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Deepak Kochhar in connection with its money laundering investigation against him and his wife Chanda Kochhar and companies run by them.

Deepak Kochhar’s wife, Chanda is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED for alleged corruption and money laundering charges.

An investigation is on against Chanda for alleged irregularities in the granting of loans to the Videocon Group.