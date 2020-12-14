Sections
Chandigarh bans hookah bars to contain coronavirus

An order issued by District Magistrate Mandip Singh Brar stated that no hookah shall be served for smoke/consumption in hotels/restaurants/taverns/bars etc.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 16:04 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai, Chandigarh

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, Chandigarh on Monday imposed a ban on the operation of hookah bars in the Union Territory from December 14 to February 11.

“Under Section 144, hookah bars are banned to operate in Chandigarh with respect to their offering Hookahs to visitors from December 14, 2020, to February 11, 2021,” the order stated.

Brar had earlier mentioned that hookahs are smoked or consumed by customers through a common bowl, pipe and a hose having a mouthpiece, which is susceptible to physical mouth to mouth contact of many people, thus posing danger to human life, health and safety by becoming a cause of as well as leading to the transmission and spread of Covid-19 infection here.

Earlier the order to ban hookah bars was effective for a period of 60 days, from October 14 to December 12.

