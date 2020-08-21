Sections
Home / India News / Chandrayaan-2 completes a year around Moon, adequate fuel for 7 more years: ISRO

Chandrayaan-2 completes a year around Moon, adequate fuel for 7 more years: ISRO

Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22, 2019 and inserted into the lunar orbit on August 20, exactly one year ago.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 06:38 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Bengaluru

Chandrayaan-2 mission was India’s first attempt to make a softlanding of a rover on the unchartered South Pole of the lunar surface. (PTI)

India’s second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 completed one year in orbit around the moon on Thursday and all instruments are currently performing well and there is adequate onboard fuel to keep it operational for about seven more years, space agency ISRO said.

Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22, 2019 and inserted into the lunar orbit on August 20, exactly one year ago.

“Though the soft-landing attempt (of the lander carrying the rover) was not successful, the orbiter, which was equipped with eight scientific instruments, was successfully placed in the lunar orbit. The orbiter completed more than 4,400 orbits around the Moon and all the instruments are currently performing well,” the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

The agency in a statement said the spacecraft was healthy and the performance of subsystems normal.



“The orbiter is being maintained in 100 +/- 25 km polar orbit with periodic orbit maintenance (OM) maneuvers. So far, 17 OMs are carried out since achieving 100 km lunar orbit on 24th September 2019. There is adequate onboard fuel to remain operational for about seven years,” it added.

Chandrayaan-2 mission was India’s first attempt to make a softlanding of a rover on the unchartered South Pole of the lunar surface.

However, the lander Vikram hard-landed in September last year.

The scientific payloads, including high resolution camera, onboard the oribter for mapping the lunar surface and study the exosphere (outer atmosphere) of the Moon.

The city-headquartered ISRO said raw data from the payloads have been downloaded at the Indian Space Science Data Centre (ISSDC) during the year.

Public data release was planned by end of this year, after validation by a formal peer review, it said adding the first-year observations from Chandrayaan-2 demonstrate the in-orbit performance of payloads, strongly indicating its ability to contribute significantly to lunar science.

“The anticipated long life of this orbiter can contribute much to the current resurgence of interest among the global scientific community for a sustained presence on the Moon,” the space agency said.

Chandrayaan-2 was launched to further expand the knowledge about the moon through a detailed study of its topography, mineralogy, surface chemical composition, thermo- physical characteristics and atmosphere, leading to a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the moon.

Indias first mission to the Moon Chandrayaan-1, launched in 2008, had given clear evidence on the extensive presence of surface water and the indication for subsurface polar water- ice deposits.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

National Recruitment Agency: All you need to know
Aug 21, 2020 07:42 IST
Adam Cole excited for WWE’s ThunderDome debut
Aug 21, 2020 07:32 IST
US demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran
Aug 21, 2020 07:28 IST
International Space Station crew looks for source of small cabin air leak: NASA
Aug 21, 2020 07:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.